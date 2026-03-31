What happened at 63 Madison Avenue in NYC today? Emergency manhunt ongoing after East 28th shooting
Shooting on East 28th St. near 63 Madison Ave left one person injured; suspect remains at large as police secured the area and continue the search.
A shooting on East 28th Street sparked a massive response around the Whole Foods market on 63 Madison Avenue in New York City Monday. Currently, the NYPD is hunting down the suspect who is at large.
Police are present around 63 Madison Avenue with vehicles parked all around the Madison Square Park this afternoon. One individual was shot shortly before 12:30pm Monday. Videos from the scene showed that police have taped off the area on East 28th Street where the shooting took place.
Per reports, the suspect fled southbound on Madison through the 63rd, leading to a huge police presence in the area. The suspect has been described as a man with a black backpack.
The injured shooting victim was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in critical condition. The details of the victim's injuries are unclear.
Here's a video of the crime scene shared by video Journalist LUKE2FREEDOM on X.
More Details On Victim And Suspect Emerge
It has not been revealed that the victim in the shooting was an employee of Breaking Ground. The man worked as a security guard at the non-profit organization, The Prince George, a former hotel converted into affordable housing for low-income and formerly homeless people run by Breaking Ground.
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“Breaking Ground is deeply saddened by the incident involving one of our security guards near The Prince George earlier today,” a statement from the organization to CBS read.
"Our thoughts are with them and their loved ones, and the safety of our tenants, staff, and community is our top priority. We are working closely with the NYPD and cannot comment further while the investigation is ongoing."
As of now, no arrests have been made in the shooting and NYPD is reportedly conducting a manhunt in the area of Madison Avenue looking for the suspect. A motive for the shooting has also not been disclosed.
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anNY reports citing witnesses that the suspect and the victim were seen speaking to each other before the shooting incident. NYPD deputies found two shell casing at the scene, the report noted.
Additionally, a woman was seen shortly after the shooting running to the Whole Foods shop on 63rd Madison Avenue.
Those with information on the incident have been asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA).
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More