What happened at 63 Madison Avenue in NYC today? Emergency manhunt ongoing after East 28th shooting

A shooting on East 28th Street sparked a massive response around the Whole Foods market on 63 Madison Avenue in New York City Monday. Currently, the NYPD is hunting down the suspect who is at large. A Whole Foods outlet is located on 63 Madison Avenue. (Representational) (Bloomberg)

Police are present around 63 Madison Avenue with vehicles parked all around the Madison Square Park this afternoon. One individual was shot shortly before 12:30pm Monday. Videos from the scene showed that police have taped off the area on East 28th Street where the shooting took place.

Per reports, the suspect fled southbound on Madison through the 63rd, leading to a huge police presence in the area. The suspect has been described as a man with a black backpack.

The injured shooting victim was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in critical condition. The details of the victim's injuries are unclear.

Here's a video of the crime scene shared by video Journalist LUKE2FREEDOM on X.