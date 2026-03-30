Frontier Airlines hijacking row: What happened on Flight 2539 at Atlanta airport today? Details
Frontier Airlines Flight 2539 from Columbus made an emergency landing in Atlanta after a passenger issued verbal bomb threats onboard.
On Sunday, a Frontier Airlines flight 2539 from Columbus, Ohio had to make an emergency landing at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta after a passenger on board the aircraft made verbal bomb threats.
The incident sparked a massive police response at the airport in Atlanta, Georgia, around 5pm on Sunday. The emergency landing took place shortly after that, amid allegations that the suspect allegedly tried to hijack the plane with the bomb threat.
Fox 5 Atlanta reports citing the Atlanta Police Department, which is leading the investigation, that the bomb threat turned out to be a false alarm. However, the police and the airport authorities followed standard safety protocol with the flight.
As of now, the ATC of the Atlanta Police Department has not released a statement on the incident. The details of what happened with the passenger was confirmed by a spokesperson for Frontier Airlines.
An audio of the flight 2539 pilots communicating with the ATC have surfaced on social media. Ht.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the audio. Here's the audio:
What Happened At Atlanta Airport?
According to reports, the flight 2539 landed on Runway 8L of the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport around 5:07pm Sunday. Post landing, the aircraft was taken to a remote location away from the terminal, away from the main terminal at the airport.
The passengers were evacuated as the Atlanta PD officers responded. The person who made the threats were reportedly detained. As of now, the passenger in question has not been identified.
It is unclear if arrivals and departures at the Hartsfield-Jackson airport were affected because of the incident. As of now, the airport has not officially notified of any delay or cancelation.
This story is developing.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More