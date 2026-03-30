Frontier Airlines hijacking row: What happened on Flight 2539 at Atlanta airport today? Details

On Sunday, a Frontier Airlines flight 2539 from Columbus, Ohio had to make an emergency landing at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta after a passenger on board the aircraft made verbal bomb threats. Representational image. (Unsplash)

The incident sparked a massive police response at the airport in Atlanta, Georgia, around 5pm on Sunday. The emergency landing took place shortly after that, amid allegations that the suspect allegedly tried to hijack the plane with the bomb threat.

Fox 5 Atlanta reports citing the Atlanta Police Department, which is leading the investigation, that the bomb threat turned out to be a false alarm. However, the police and the airport authorities followed standard safety protocol with the flight.

As of now, the ATC of the Atlanta Police Department has not released a statement on the incident. The details of what happened with the passenger was confirmed by a spokesperson for Frontier Airlines.

An audio of the flight 2539 pilots communicating with the ATC have surfaced on social media. Ht.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the audio. Here's the audio: