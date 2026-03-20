Atlanta fitness coach shares easy ways to lose fat, even in your busy routine

Coach Bobby highlighted that it’s a misconception that one needs long hours of workouts to lose weight. Thus, most people are not even able to start because they think they need at least one hour in the gym, five days a week, to lose weight. This mindset often keeps a lot of people away from making any progress.

In today’s fast-paced world, finding time to even fit workouts into a daily routine seems tedious. While chasing deadlines, surviving through traffic, and checking off the meetings, health often takes a backseat. Hence, most people struggle to lose weight or even keep up with their health. Atlanta Fitness Trainer, Coach Bobby, took to Instagram on March 18, 2026, to share some realistic hacks that can help you lose weight , without disrupting your busy routine.

Coach Bobby highlighted that walking is the most underrated method of weight loss. He recommends adding consistent walking to your routine to lose fat. A 20 to 30-minute walk every day and 10 minutes of walking after every meal yields much better results than you can imagine. The more steps you take throughout the day, the more you lose.

“Fat loss is not just supported by workouts; it is supported by daily movement,” said Coach Bobby. “How much you walk, how often you move, how structured your meals are, and how consistent you are throughout the week, that matters a lot more than one long perfect workout,” added Bobby.

Taking structured meals Diet plays a pivotal role in weight loss. It’s always 70% diet and 30% workout combined that yields the desired result. According to Coach Bobby, if you are trying to lose fat, keep your meals simple and focus more on a protein diet. Protein aids weight loss by increasing satiety, which reduces calorie consumption. It also boosts metabolism by burning more calories during digestion, and preserves lean muscle mass while losing fat. Also, try to keep your meals balanced, so that your body gets every nutrient you need to function properly.

Coach Bobby said, “This is the realistic way, and realistic is what most people stick to.” He further added that a lot of people don’t need a harder plan; they need a plan that fits their actual life, because the best fat loss plan is the one that you can repeat.

The fitness coach concluded that you need consistency, movement, and structure to lose weight, because your health is not a phase, it’s a priority.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.