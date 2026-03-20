Atlanta fitness coach shares easy ways to lose fat, even in your busy routine
You don’t need hours to get fit. Here are some realistic and easy ways to burn that stubborn fat.
In today’s fast-paced world, finding time to even fit workouts into a daily routine seems tedious. While chasing deadlines, surviving through traffic, and checking off the meetings, health often takes a backseat. Hence, most people struggle to lose weight or even keep up with their health. Atlanta Fitness Trainer, Coach Bobby, took to Instagram on March 18, 2026, to share some realistic hacks that can help you lose weight, without disrupting your busy routine.
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Coach Bobby highlighted that it’s a misconception that one needs long hours of workouts to lose weight. Thus, most people are not even able to start because they think they need at least one hour in the gym, five days a week, to lose weight. This mindset often keeps a lot of people away from making any progress.
“Fat loss is not just supported by workouts; it is supported by daily movement,” said Coach Bobby. “How much you walk, how often you move, how structured your meals are, and how consistent you are throughout the week, that matters a lot more than one long perfect workout,” added Bobby.
Consistent walking
Coach Bobby highlighted that walking is the most underrated method of weight loss. He recommends adding consistent walking to your routine to lose fat. A 20 to 30-minute walk every day and 10 minutes of walking after every meal yields much better results than you can imagine. The more steps you take throughout the day, the more you lose.
Taking structured meals
Diet plays a pivotal role in weight loss. It’s always 70% diet and 30% workout combined that yields the desired result. According to Coach Bobby, if you are trying to lose fat, keep your meals simple and focus more on a protein diet. Protein aids weight loss by increasing satiety, which reduces calorie consumption. It also boosts metabolism by burning more calories during digestion, and preserves lean muscle mass while losing fat. Also, try to keep your meals balanced, so that your body gets every nutrient you need to function properly.
Coach Bobby said, “This is the realistic way, and realistic is what most people stick to.” He further added that a lot of people don’t need a harder plan; they need a plan that fits their actual life, because the best fat loss plan is the one that you can repeat.
The fitness coach concluded that you need consistency, movement, and structure to lose weight, because your health is not a phase, it’s a priority.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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