10 comfortable sports shoes for running, workouts and everyday casual wear

Sports shoes today go far beyond the playing field and have become a must-have in everyday wardrobes. From casual outings and shopping trips to running errands, they offer unmatched comfort and style. They are also ideal for long commutes, airport travel and walking while sightseeing. With a wide range available on Flipkart, shoppers can easily find pairs that blend sporty design with everyday practicality, making sports shoes a versatile option for both active lifestyles and relaxed casual wear. Sports shoes designed for comfort, grip and everyday active performance. (Pexels-pixabay) Choosing trusted brands such as Adidas, Puma and Reebok is always a safe bet, while Skechers has also become a favourite among younger buyers. Our curated selection features products with 4+ ratings and positive customer feedback. Reviews frequently highlight comfort, cool designs and durability, with many users praising them as excellent for running, daily wear and long hours of use.

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The Adidas Men's Fluo M Running Shoes combine sporty style with everyday comfort, making them suitable for running, workouts and daily wear. Designed with a breathable mesh upper, these shoes help keep feet cool during long hours of activity. The lightweight build and durable rubber outsole provide stability and grip on different surfaces. With lace-up closure and a sleek athletic look, they are ideal for men seeking comfort, flexibility and reliable performance.

Specifications Outer material: Mesh Occasion: Sports Type: Running Shoes

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The Puma Cricket Power 2.0 Shoes for men are designed for players seeking comfort, grip and reliable performance on the field. Built with a lightweight synthetic upper and cushioned footbed, these shoes provide support during long practice sessions and matches. The lace-up design ensures a secure fit, while the rubber outsole enhances traction and stability. Stylish yet functional, they are ideal for cricket enthusiasts who value comfort, durability and sporty appeal.

Specifications Outer material: Synthetic Occasion: Sports Type: Cricket shoes

The Adidas Fluo M Running Shoes for men are designed to deliver comfort, breathability and reliable performance during workouts or daily activities. Featuring a mesh upper, these shoes allow better airflow to keep feet cool and comfortable. The lightweight construction and cushioned sole provide stability and support while running or walking. With a durable rubber outsole and secure lace-up closure, they offer dependable grip and long-lasting wear.

Specifications Outer material: Mesh Occasion: Sports Type: Running shoes

The Reebok Flylite Quickglide Running Shoes for Men are designed for lightweight comfort and everyday performance. Featuring a breathable mesh and synthetic upper, these shoes promote airflow while ensuring durability. The cushioned EVA midsole and flexible construction provide support and responsiveness during running or workouts. With a secure lace-up closure and traction-focused outsole, they offer reliable grip and stability, making them suitable for training sessions, casual runs and active daily wear.

Specifications Outer material: Mesh, synthetic Occasion: Sports Type: Running shoes

The Campus Hurricane Running Shoes for men are designed for comfort, support and everyday performance. Featuring a breathable mesh upper and cushioned insole, these shoes help keep feet comfortable during running, workouts or long hours of wear. The lightweight design and slip-resistant outsole provide better grip and stability on different surfaces. With a lace-up closure and sporty design, they are suitable for active routines as well as casual daily use.

Specifications Outer material: Mesh Occasion: Sports Type: Running shoes

The Skechers Go Run Consistent Running Shoes for men are built for comfort, cushioning and reliable performance during runs or daily activities. Designed with a breathable mesh upper, these shoes help keep feet cool while ensuring flexibility. The lightweight construction and responsive cushioning support smooth movement and long hours of wear. A durable outsole offers steady grip, making them suitable for running, training sessions and comfortable everyday use.

Specifications Outer material: Mesh upper Occasion: Sports wear Type: Running shoes

The Puma Galaxis Pro Running Shoes for men are designed to deliver comfort, support and everyday performance. Featuring a breathable mesh upper, these shoes help keep feet cool during runs or workouts. The cushioned midsole and lightweight design provide flexibility and shock absorption for smoother movement. With a durable rubber outsole and secure lace-up closure, they offer dependable grip and stability, making them suitable for running, training sessions and active daily wear.

Specifications Outer material: Mesh upper Occasion: Sports wear Type: Running shoes

The Sparx SM-704 Running Shoes for men combine sporty style with everyday comfort. Designed with a breathable mesh upper and lightweight construction, these shoes help keep feet cool during runs or daily activities. The cushioned sole provides support and flexibility, while the durable outsole enhances grip on different surfaces. With a secure lace-up closure and athletic design, they are suitable for running, workouts and regular casual wear.

Specifications Outer material: Textile mesh Occasion: Sports wear Type: Running shoe

The Reebok Courtlux Urban M Running Shoes for men combine sporty comfort with modern street style. Designed with a synthetic and mesh upper, these shoes offer breathability and durability for everyday wear. The lightweight construction and cushioned sole support comfortable movement during walks, workouts or casual outings. Featuring a lace-up closure and durable outsole, they deliver reliable grip and stability, making them a versatile choice for both active routines and relaxed daily use.

Specifications Outer material: Synthetic mesh Occasion: Sports, casual Type: Running shoes

The Campus Hurricane Running Shoes for men are designed for comfort, support and everyday performance. Featuring a breathable mesh upper, these shoes promote airflow to keep feet cool during runs or long walks. The cushioned insole and lightweight build provide lasting comfort, while the anti-slip outsole ensures reliable grip on different surfaces. With a lace-up closure and sporty design, they are suitable for running, workouts and daily casual wear.

Specifications Outer material: Mesh upper Occasion: Sports wear Type: Running shoes

FAQs on sports shoes What are sports shoes used for? Sports shoes support running, workouts, walking, training and everyday casual wear. Are sports shoes good for daily use? Yes, they offer comfort, cushioning and support for everyday activities. How should sports shoes fit? They should feel snug, supportive, breathable and comfortable without tight pressure. Are branded sports shoes worth buying? Yes, trusted brands usually provide durability, comfort, better cushioning and design. How long do sports shoes usually last? Typically six to twelve months depending on usage, activity level and care.