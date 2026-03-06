Edit Profile
    Summer frocks for girls aged 5 to 10 years: Airy, colourful and comfortable picks perfect for everyday wear

    Discover airy summer frocks for girls aged 5–10 years on Flipkart. Comfortable fabrics and playful designs make them ideal for daily wear. Explore options here.

    Updated on: Mar 06, 2026 10:43 AM IST
    By Nivedita Mishra
    Our Picks

    March marks the arrival of summer across India, bringing warmer days and brighter sunshine. With children spending more time at home or outdoors, comfortable clothing becomes essential. For girls aged 5 to 10, frocks remain a popular choice as they are light, airy and easy to wear. If you are exploring options, Flipkart offers a wide range of stylish and comfortable frocks suitable for everyday wear as well as casual outings.

    Light, colourful frocks designed for carefree summer days and playtime. (Pexels)
    To make browsing easier, we have shortlisted some well-rated options available on the platform. These picks feature 4+ star ratings and are appreciated for their soft fabrics, charming designs and everyday comfort. Many parents also highlight their affordability and ease of maintenance, making them practical choices for the season.

    1. Girls Calf Length Casual Dress

    The Ompax girls’ calf-length casual dress is a charming summer outfit designed for comfort and style. It features a lightweight fabric that feels soft on the skin and allows easy movement throughout the day. The printed design adds a playful touch, making it ideal for everyday wear. Its calf-length cut offers a balanced look while keeping the dress airy and comfortable for warm weather.

    Specifications

    Type:
    Calf-length casual dress
    Pattern:
    Printed design pattern
    Fabric:
    Soft crepe fabric
    Occasion:
    Casual daily wear

    2. hreeshyamdarbar Indi girls’ calf-length festive dress

    The Shreeshyamdarbar Indi girls’ calf-length festive dress blends elegance with everyday comfort. It features a fit-and-flare silhouette that creates a graceful look for special occasions. The floral printed design adds a charming and festive touch. Made from a soft cotton-blend fabric, it feels light and breathable for long wear. Ideal for weddings, celebrations and family gatherings, this dress offers a stylish yet comfortable outfit for young girls.

    Specifications

    Type:
    Fit and flare dress
    Pattern:
    Floral printed design
    Fabric:
    Soft cotton blend fabric
    Occasion:
    Festive and wedding wear
    Primary Colour:
    Pink tone dress

    The Shinythreads Indi girls’ midi knee-length dress offers a stylish festive look with everyday comfort. It features a fit-and-flare silhouette that creates a graceful shape. The printed design adds charm and a playful touch. Made with lightweight fabric, it feels soft and breathable for long hours of wear. The knee-length cut allows easy movement. Ideal for weddings, festive gatherings and family celebrations, this dress blends elegance with practical comfort.

    Specifications

    Type:
    Fit and flare dress
    Pattern:
    Printed festive pattern
    Fabric:
    Cotton lycra blend fabric
    Occasion:
    Festive and wedding wear
    Primary Colour:
    Red and white

    The Shreeshyamdarbar Indi girls’ midi knee-length dress offers a stylish look for festive occasions. It features a flattering fit-and-flare style that adds graceful movement. The elegant printed design enhances its festive appeal. Made with lightweight fabric, it feels soft and comfortable for long wear. The knee-length cut allows easy movement while maintaining a neat look. Ideal for weddings, celebrations and parties, this dress blends charm with everyday comfort.

    Specifications

    Type:
    Fit and flare dress
    Pattern:
    Printed festive pattern
    Fabric:
    Soft georgette blend fabric
    Occasion:
    Festive and wedding wear
    Primary Colour:
    White with multicolour minor prints

    The Fashion Dream girls’ midi knee-length casual dress combines comfort with a stylish everyday look. It features a fit-and-flare silhouette that gives a neat and graceful shape. The printed design adds a playful touch suitable for daily wear. Made with soft, breathable fabric, it feels light and comfortable for long hours. The knee-length style allows easy movement. Ideal for casual outings, playtime or family gatherings.

    Specifications

    Type:
    Fit and flare dress
    Pattern:
    Printed casual pattern
    Fabric:
    Soft cotton blend fabric
    Occasion:
    Casual daily wear
    Primary Colour:
    Maroon, white and green

    The Shreeshyamdarbar Indi Girls Calf Length Festive/Wedding Dress offers a stylish look for celebrations and family gatherings. It features a graceful fit-and-flare design that adds movement and charm. The printed pattern enhances its festive appeal. Crafted with soft fabric, it feels light and comfortable for long wear. The calf-length cut gives a neat and elegant finish. Ideal for weddings, parties and festive occasions, this dress blends style with comfort for young girls.

    Specifications

    Type:
    Calf-length fit and flare dress
    Pattern:
    Printed decorative pattern
    Fabric:
    Soft cotton blend fabric
    Occasion:
    Festive and wedding wear
    Primary Colour:
    White

    The Girl's Floral Printed Knee Length Dress from Fashion Dream offers a stylish and comfortable option for everyday wear. It features a flattering fit-and-flare silhouette that gives a neat, playful look. The printed design adds colour and charm. Made with lightweight fabric, it feels soft and breathable for long hours. The midi knee-length cut allows easy movement, making it suitable for casual outings, playtime and family gatherings.

    Specifications

    Type:
    Fit and flare dress
    Pattern:
    Printed casual pattern
    Fabric:
    Soft crepe blend fabric
    Occasion:
    Casual daily wear
    Primary Colour:
    Multicolour printed shade

    The Tisa Fashion Girls Midi/Knee Length Party Dress is designed to add charm and elegance to special occasions. It features a flattering fit-and-flare silhouette that gives a graceful shape. The printed design adds a playful and stylish touch. Crafted from soft cotton-blend fabric, it feels light and comfortable for long wear. The midi knee-length cut allows easy movement, making it suitable for parties, birthdays and festive gatherings.

    Specifications

    Type:
    Fit and flare dress
    Pattern:
    Printed decorative pattern
    Fabric:
    Soft cotton blend fabric
    Occasion:
    Party and festive wear
    Primary Colour:
    White and yellow

    The Samima Fashion girls’ calf-length casual dress is designed for everyday comfort and style. It features a fit-and-flare silhouette that creates a neat and playful look. The printed design adds colour and charm to the outfit. Crafted from soft cotton fabric, it feels light and breathable for warm days. The calf-length cut offers a graceful finish while allowing easy movement, making it suitable for casual outings, playtime and family gatherings.

    Specifications

    Type:
    Fit and flare dress
    Pattern:
    Printed casual pattern
    Fabric:
    Soft pure cotton fabric
    Occasion:
    Casual daily wear
    Primary Colour:
    Green shade dress

    The Fashion Dream girls’ midi knee-length casual dress offers a stylish yet comfortable outfit for everyday wear. It features a flattering fit-and-flare silhouette that creates a neat and playful look. The floral printed pattern adds colour and charm. Crafted from soft crepe fabric, it feels light and breathable for warm days. The knee-length design allows easy movement, making it ideal for casual outings, playtime and family gatherings.

    Specifications

    Type:
    Fit and flare dress
    Pattern:
    Floral printed pattern
    Fabric:
    Soft crepe fabric material
    Occasion:
    Casual everyday wear
    Primary Colour:
    Teal blue shade

    FAQs on summer frocks for girls aged 5 - 10 years
    Lightweight cotton fabrics keep children cool and comfortable in hot weather.
    Knee-length or midi frocks allow easy movement and everyday comfort.
    Yes, printed frocks look cheerful and are popular for casual summer wear.
    Check size charts carefully and choose slightly relaxed fits for comfort.
    Yes, stylish frocks are perfect for outings, playdates and family gatherings.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Nivedita Mishra
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Nivedita Mishra

      With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.Read More

    News/Shop Now/Fashion/Summer Frocks For Girls Aged 5 To 10 Years: Airy, Colourful And Comfortable Picks Perfect For Everyday Wear
