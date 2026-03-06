Summer frocks for girls aged 5 to 10 years: Airy, colourful and comfortable picks perfect for everyday wear
Discover airy summer frocks for girls aged 5–10 years on Flipkart. Comfortable fabrics and playful designs make them ideal for daily wear. Explore options here.
Our Picks
March marks the arrival of summer across India, bringing warmer days and brighter sunshine. With children spending more time at home or outdoors, comfortable clothing becomes essential. For girls aged 5 to 10, frocks remain a popular choice as they are light, airy and easy to wear. If you are exploring options, Flipkart offers a wide range of stylish and comfortable frocks suitable for everyday wear as well as casual outings.
To make browsing easier, we have shortlisted some well-rated options available on the platform. These picks feature 4+ star ratings and are appreciated for their soft fabrics, charming designs and everyday comfort. Many parents also highlight their affordability and ease of maintenance, making them practical choices for the season.
1. Girls Calf Length Casual Dress
The Ompax girls’ calf-length casual dress is a charming summer outfit designed for comfort and style. It features a lightweight fabric that feels soft on the skin and allows easy movement throughout the day. The printed design adds a playful touch, making it ideal for everyday wear. Its calf-length cut offers a balanced look while keeping the dress airy and comfortable for warm weather.
Specifications
2. hreeshyamdarbar Indi girls’ calf-length festive dress
The Shreeshyamdarbar Indi girls’ calf-length festive dress blends elegance with everyday comfort. It features a fit-and-flare silhouette that creates a graceful look for special occasions. The floral printed design adds a charming and festive touch. Made from a soft cotton-blend fabric, it feels light and breathable for long wear. Ideal for weddings, celebrations and family gatherings, this dress offers a stylish yet comfortable outfit for young girls.
Specifications
3. Shinythreads Indi Girls Midi/Knee Length Festive/Wedding Dress
The Shinythreads Indi girls’ midi knee-length dress offers a stylish festive look with everyday comfort. It features a fit-and-flare silhouette that creates a graceful shape. The printed design adds charm and a playful touch. Made with lightweight fabric, it feels soft and breathable for long hours of wear. The knee-length cut allows easy movement. Ideal for weddings, festive gatherings and family celebrations, this dress blends elegance with practical comfort.
Specifications
4. Shreeshyamdarbar Indi girls’ midi knee-length dress
The Shreeshyamdarbar Indi girls’ midi knee-length dress offers a stylish look for festive occasions. It features a flattering fit-and-flare style that adds graceful movement. The elegant printed design enhances its festive appeal. Made with lightweight fabric, it feels soft and comfortable for long wear. The knee-length cut allows easy movement while maintaining a neat look. Ideal for weddings, celebrations and parties, this dress blends charm with everyday comfort.
Specifications
5. Fashion Dream girls’ midi knee-length casual dress
The Fashion Dream girls’ midi knee-length casual dress combines comfort with a stylish everyday look. It features a fit-and-flare silhouette that gives a neat and graceful shape. The printed design adds a playful touch suitable for daily wear. Made with soft, breathable fabric, it feels light and comfortable for long hours. The knee-length style allows easy movement. Ideal for casual outings, playtime or family gatherings.
Specifications
6. Shreeshyamdarbar Indi Girls Calf Length Festive/Wedding Dress
The Shreeshyamdarbar Indi Girls Calf Length Festive/Wedding Dress offers a stylish look for celebrations and family gatherings. It features a graceful fit-and-flare design that adds movement and charm. The printed pattern enhances its festive appeal. Crafted with soft fabric, it feels light and comfortable for long wear. The calf-length cut gives a neat and elegant finish. Ideal for weddings, parties and festive occasions, this dress blends style with comfort for young girls.
Specifications
7. Girl's Floral Printed Knee Length Dress
The Girl's Floral Printed Knee Length Dress from Fashion Dream offers a stylish and comfortable option for everyday wear. It features a flattering fit-and-flare silhouette that gives a neat, playful look. The printed design adds colour and charm. Made with lightweight fabric, it feels soft and breathable for long hours. The midi knee-length cut allows easy movement, making it suitable for casual outings, playtime and family gatherings.
Specifications
8. Tisa Fashion Girls Midi/Knee Length Party Dress
The Tisa Fashion Girls Midi/Knee Length Party Dress is designed to add charm and elegance to special occasions. It features a flattering fit-and-flare silhouette that gives a graceful shape. The printed design adds a playful and stylish touch. Crafted from soft cotton-blend fabric, it feels light and comfortable for long wear. The midi knee-length cut allows easy movement, making it suitable for parties, birthdays and festive gatherings.
Specifications
9. Samima Fashion Girls Calf Length Casual Dress
The Samima Fashion girls’ calf-length casual dress is designed for everyday comfort and style. It features a fit-and-flare silhouette that creates a neat and playful look. The printed design adds colour and charm to the outfit. Crafted from soft cotton fabric, it feels light and breathable for warm days. The calf-length cut offers a graceful finish while allowing easy movement, making it suitable for casual outings, playtime and family gatherings.
Specifications
10. Fashion Dream girls’ midi knee-length casual dress
The Fashion Dream girls’ midi knee-length casual dress offers a stylish yet comfortable outfit for everyday wear. It features a flattering fit-and-flare silhouette that creates a neat and playful look. The floral printed pattern adds colour and charm. Crafted from soft crepe fabric, it feels light and breathable for warm days. The knee-length design allows easy movement, making it ideal for casual outings, playtime and family gatherings.
Specifications
