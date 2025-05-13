Hot girl summer but make it classy: Trending modest styles that are pure fashion goals

Dressing modestly in summer does not mean compromising on style. It is actually an opportunity to look even more refined. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shilpi Bhambhani, image consultant and etiquette coach, shared, “The key lies in choosing breathable fabrics, easy silhouettes and adding thoughtful details that make your outfit feel intentional, not overdone.” Trending modest styles: From scarves to soft coats, know the surprising fashion tricks that instantly elevates any summer outfit.(Images by ZAINAB/cohop37360/Semiramida)

Modest but make it fashion:

Suggesting layering a linen coat over a strappy top, Shilpi said, “It feels light, keeps you covered and instantly elevates the look. If coats feel too structured, throw on a soft scarf. It adds elegance and helps protect from the sun.”

Alia Bhatt's look in a blazer and denim pants is a must have for your summer wardrobe.(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Mul cotton kurta sets and co-ords are another go to. Shilpi said, “Whether in a soft pastel or a playful print, they’re ideal for day-to night dressing. All it takes is a switch of accessories. A tote during the day, earrings or a belt for the evening and you’re ready.”

For something more flowy, Shilpi recommended, “Long cotton or linen dresses are summer staples. They’re airy, feminine and always make you feel graceful. You don’t need to wear short or tight outfits to stand out. These dresses move beautifully and work so well in summer hues like butter yellow, sage green, or dusty pink.”

Sultry linen dress to floral saree: Sobhita Dhulipala’s style is Made in Heaven(Instagram/pashamalwani/nishfat)

Talking about the white-on-white look, Shilpi said, “A linen pant paired with a clean blouse. It’s crisp, sophisticated and never fails to make a quiet statement. Add a belt, or just keep it minimal. Accessories, too, can pull everything together. A jute tote for errands, or pearl studs for brunch ,they add just enough without doing too much.”

How to pull off summer modest looks like a stylist

Bringing her expertise to the same, Chelsi Gonsalves, personal stylist and fashion designer, advised:

Wear clothes that let your skin breathe — like soft cotton, linen, or any natural fabric that feels light and airy.

Choose colors that are bright like ivory, butter yellow, sage green and sky blue, these colors are calm, soft and peaceful.

Also, wear clothes that move with you like long dresses, wide pants, and easy skirts that let the air flow.

Add light layers — a thin kimono, a soft shrug, or a scarf that floats as you walk. Let it feel natural, not forced.

Keep your jewellery simple — a small chain, a bold bangle.

Wear shoes that are kind to your feet — soft leather sandals or Kolhapuris, anything that feels easy to walk in.

Actor Sonam A Kapoor wears a red-and-white Gulab Ghaghra from Ateev Anand. Made with recycled cotton, it features an intricate gold border and pitta work along the hem

At the end of the day, modesty is not about restriction — it is about presence. It is about showing up with thought, care and a quiet kind of power. This summer, let your clothes reflect the most refined version of you, elegant, comfortable and entirely your own.