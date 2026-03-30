Frontier flight bomb threat scare: Pilot's chilling ATC call reveals details of Atlanta airport incident
Bomb threat scare on Frontier Flight F92539 from Atlanta after a passenger claimed to have a bomb and threatened others, prompting an emergency response.
A bomb threat scare aboard a Frontier Airlines flight from Atlanta triggered an emergency response after a passenger allegedly claimed to have a bomb. The “unruly passenger” threatened fellow travelers.
An audio clip from Live ATC captured the pilot’s urgent communication with air traffic control.
The incident involved Frontier flight F92539, operated on an Airbus A320, where the pilot can reportedly be heard alerting ATC to a “possible bomb onboard” and warning that a passenger was threatening to kill others.
Authorities later confirmed that police were investigating the situation after the aircraft landed safely at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Read more: Frontier Airlines hijacking row: What happened on Flight 2539 at Atlanta airport today? Details
Audio captures tense mid-air alert
The audio recording of the conversation between the pilot of Frontier Flight 2539 and the air traffic control raised an alert of a potential threat onboard.
Such communications are standard protocol in aviation emergencies, where pilots must quickly inform ATC of any credible threats to ensure a coordinated response on the ground.
In the clip, the pilot relays that a passenger claimed to be carrying a bomb and was making violent threats. “A black male approximately five-nine sitting in seat 3 alpha,” the pilot relays the Level 3 threat to the ATC.
He further relayed, “He is in his seat. He is starting to threaten to kill the lady who's sitting next to him, and he is saying that he has a bomb on board.”
The pilot describes that the “unruly passenger” is an approximately 58-60-year-old man.
The pilot responded to the ATC's request for additional information by saying that while the crew is running the checklist, they are unable to provide any other details regarding the passenger who is posing a threat.
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The bomb threat turned out to be a false alarm
The aeroplane was diverted to a remote place away from the terminal while law enforcement investigated due to the verbal bomb threat.
According to a Frontier spokesperson, the “unruly passenger” made the bomb threat shortly after 5 pm, Columbus, Ohio-based flight 2539 had just touched down and was taxiing to the gate.
According to reports, passengers were removed from the aircraft and transported to the terminal via bus. Eventually, authorities concluded that the passenger's threat was unfounded.
According to Atlanta police, this was an incident of an "unruly passenger." The threat is not being investigated as a hijacking at this time.
The response adhered to established safety procedures for allegations of explosives aboard approaching planes, even if the threat turned out to be a false alarm.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More