Frontier flight bomb threat scare: Pilot's chilling ATC call reveals details of Atlanta airport incident

Read more: Frontier Airlines hijacking row: What happened on Flight 2539 at Atlanta airport today? Details

Authorities later confirmed that police were investigating the situation after the aircraft landed safely at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The incident involved Frontier flight F92539, operated on an Airbus A320, where the pilot can reportedly be heard alerting ATC to a “possible bomb onboard” and warning that a passenger was threatening to kill others.

An audio clip from Live ATC captured the pilot’s urgent communication with air traffic control.

A bomb threat scare aboard a Frontier Airlines flight from Atlanta triggered an emergency response after a passenger allegedly claimed to have a bomb. The “unruly passenger” threatened fellow travelers.

Audio captures tense mid-air alert The audio recording of the conversation between the pilot of Frontier Flight 2539 and the air traffic control raised an alert of a potential threat onboard.

Such communications are standard protocol in aviation emergencies, where pilots must quickly inform ATC of any credible threats to ensure a coordinated response on the ground.

In the clip, the pilot relays that a passenger claimed to be carrying a bomb and was making violent threats. “A black male approximately five-nine sitting in seat 3 alpha,” the pilot relays the Level 3 threat to the ATC.

He further relayed, “He is in his seat. He is starting to threaten to kill the lady who's sitting next to him, and he is saying that he has a bomb on board.”

The pilot describes that the “unruly passenger” is an approximately 58-60-year-old man.

The pilot responded to the ATC's request for additional information by saying that while the crew is running the checklist, they are unable to provide any other details regarding the passenger who is posing a threat.

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The bomb threat turned out to be a false alarm The aeroplane was diverted to a remote place away from the terminal while law enforcement investigated due to the verbal bomb threat.

According to a Frontier spokesperson, the “unruly passenger” made the bomb threat shortly after 5 pm, Columbus, Ohio-based flight 2539 had just touched down and was taxiing to the gate.

According to reports, passengers were removed from the aircraft and transported to the terminal via bus. Eventually, authorities concluded that the passenger's threat was unfounded.

According to Atlanta police, this was an incident of an "unruly passenger." The threat is not being investigated as a hijacking at this time.

The response adhered to established safety procedures for allegations of explosives aboard approaching planes, even if the threat turned out to be a false alarm.