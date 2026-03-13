Soha Ali Khan shares daughter Inaaya’s adorable house rules for guests: ‘Be kind to everyone’
Soha Ali Khan shares her daughter Inaaya's adorable house rules on Instagram, which include instructions for guests like being kind and cleaning up.
Actor Soha Ali Khan often delights her followers by sharing adorable glimpses of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s drawings, school activities and little achievements on social media. Soha recently shared a sneak peek at the “house rules” Inaaya has created for anyone visiting their home, and the list is both adorable and thoughtful.
Soha Ali Khan shares house rules set by Inaaya
On Friday, Soha took to Instagram and posted a photo of a handwritten note by Inaaya outlining the house rules for guests. The list included instructions such as: “Don’t run on the stairs,” “Never pick Oreo if you don’t live here without consent,” “Clean up the mess you make,” “Ask and then touch something,” “Always include people in what you are playing,” “Be kind to everyone,” and “Don’t hurt anyone.”
The note also featured a short quiz below the instructions to test whether the reader had understood the rules. It read: “Quiz: My house rules are: never __ someone, be __ to everyone, if __ don’t __.”
At the bottom of the page, Inaaya added a few encouraging reminders such as, “Hurry up and follow the rules,” “House rules,” and “Pay close attention.” Reacting to the note, Soha seemed to fully approve of her daughter’s thoughtful guidelines and captioned the post, “These are some good rules.”
About Inaaya Naumi Kemmu
Soha married actor Kunal Kemmu in an intimate ceremony on January 25, 2015, attended by close friends and family. The couple welcomed their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, in September 2017, completing their family. Soha frequently shares sweet moments from her life with Inaaya on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their bond.
In an earlier interview with India Today, Soha spoke about raising a Gen Alpha child and revealed how she consciously tries to break away from certain traditional parenting practices while encouraging Inaaya’s curiosity. She said, “One pattern I consciously wanted to break was the idea that children should always be seen and not heard. With Inaaya, I really wanted to encourage open communication, to let her ask questions, express her feelings, and have a voice in the family.”
Soha Ali Khan’s recent work
Soha was last seen in the film Chhorii 2, which also starred Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role. In the film, Soha played a negative character. While her performance won praise, the movie received criticism for being predictable and lacking strong horror elements beyond a few jump scares. It is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.
She is now busy with her podcast, All About Her. In recent episodes, she hosted Saif Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, where they discussed topics such as pay parity in the film industry and Deepika Padukone’s demand for eight-hour work shifts, among other subjects
