Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur groove with bridesmaids Soha Ali Khan, Anyaa Singh in inside pics from wedding
Gaurav Kapur and Kritika Kamra got married at their Bandra residence on Wednesday evening. See inside pictures from the ceremony.
Gaurav Kapur and Kritika Kamra tied the knot in Mumbai in the presence of their loved ones on March 11. The couple seemed to have a ball at their wedding if the inside pictures and videos are anything to go by. Soha Ali Khan took to social media to share pictures from the wedding, which featured the bride and groom posing with their friends.
Soha Ali Khan wishes Gaurav Kapur, Kritika Kamra lifetime of love
“To a lifetime of love (heart and evil eye emojis) @kkamra @gauravkaps,” posted Soha on Instagram, wishing Gaurav and Kritika well after their wedding. The pictures show Soha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Anyaa Singh, and others dressed in cream-and-gold kasavu sarees. Gaurav is also dressed in cream and gold, while Kritika is dressed in red.
The couple posed for pictures with the bridesmaids, and one showed them grooving to the music. Soha also posted pictures of her posing for selfies with Kritika, along with a sweet picture of the bride holding a little girl’s hand. The actor also captured a candid moment from the wedding when they registered their marriage.
First appearance as married couple
After their wedding on Wednesday night, Gaurav and Kritika made their first appearance as a married couple. Several videos of the couple being photographed by paparazzi surfaced on social media. One video showed Gaurav and Kritika stepping out hand in hand. As the camerapersons gave their directions to pose, Gaurav joked, “Do logo ka life match ho sakta hai, but look kabhi nahi match hota, hain (Two people's life can match, but not their looks ever, right )?”
Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur’s wedding
Kritika and Gaurav kept their relationship under wraps until December 2025, when she posted a glimpse of their breakfast date. Their wedding ceremony took place at their Bandra residence, where a small pooja was also performed. Guests included personalities from the cricket and Bollywood fraternities.
Apart from Soha, Farhan Akhtar, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Amrita Arora, Shakeel Ladak, Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech, Ashish Nehra, and Virender Sehwag attended the wedding. Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Mishra, Ajit Agarkar, Fatema, Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, and Pooja Gor also attended the ceremony.
Kritika is known for her roles on TV shows such as Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, and Reporters. She also ventured into films and OTT by featuring in Bheed, Tandav, and Bambai Meri Jaan. Gaurav is a well-known television host, sports presenter, and the creator of the popular YouTube talk show Breakfast with Champions.
