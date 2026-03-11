Masaba Gupta gushes over dad Vivian Richards being ‘so damn cool’ after he's made Envoy for Commonwealth meeting
Masaba Gupta took to her Instagram to post a video of her father, West Indies legend Vivian Richards, writing about how she could never keep up with him.
Designer Masaba cannot help but gush about her father, West Indies cricketing legend Vivian Richards. Better known as Viv Richards, the retired Antiguan cricketer has been appointed as the Envoy for the 2026 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). She took to Instagram to re-share a video posted by the Commonwealth and commented that he was ‘cool’.
Masaba Gupta gushes over Viv Richards
Masaba posted a video of Viv, suited up, talking about his cricketing career and the Commonwealth. Posting it, she wrote, “Why are my parents SO. DAMN. COOL ?! I can’t keep up. But I have a feeling my daughter will,” referring to her mom, actor Neena Gupta and daughter Matara. Urmila Matondkar seemed to agree with her, commenting with heart and raised-hand emojis. A fan commented, “I think the coolness runs in the family, Massuuu!!! And you’re part of it too,” while another called him an OG, adding, “Look at his confidence and the style the way he walks.”
Viv Richards and the Commonwealth
The Commonwealth had posted the video, writing, “Bowled over by who we bumped into on the street. Sir Vivian Richards, the Envoy for the 2026 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, on what keeps the Commonwealth in play.” This comes after he was appointed as the official Envoy for the 2026 CHOGM, to be held in Antigua and Barbuda from November 1 to 4 this year.
In the video, Viv speaks about his 1976 match at the Oval, where he scored 291 runs. When the person interviewing him called him a legend, he replied, “It is so nice to hear it coming from you. You know, you wouldn’t hear it from me. But thank you so much. I happen to be that individual.”
He also spoke about his Caribbean heritage and said, “The Caribbean…we have so much to offer. As you know, most of the Caribbean islands have been in the Commonwealth as well. We’re from a place where the weather is as good as any. I’m not just a representative of Antigua and Barbuda, but also a representative of the West Indies. Being captain for many years as well.”
About Masaba Gupta’s parents
Masaba was born to actor Neena and cricketer Viv in 1989. Neena raised Masaba as a single mother, as Viv was already married to Miriam and had two children with her. In December 2025, Masaba spoke about being influenced by her father on Sania Mirza’s talk show and said, “I think I really enjoyed seeing how independent he was, how fit he was, how mentally fit he was, and I said I want to be some version of that.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.