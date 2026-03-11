Masaba Gupta gushes over dad Vivian Richards being ‘so damn cool’ after he's made Envoy for Commonwealth meeting

Masaba posted a video of Viv, suited up, talking about his cricketing career and the Commonwealth. Posting it, she wrote, “Why are my parents SO. DAMN. COOL ?! I can’t keep up. But I have a feeling my daughter will,” referring to her mom, actor Neena Gupta and daughter Matara. Urmila Matondkar seemed to agree with her, commenting with heart and raised-hand emojis. A fan commented, “I think the coolness runs in the family, Massuuu!!! And you’re part of it too,” while another called him an OG, adding, “Look at his confidence and the style the way he walks.”

Designer Masaba cannot help but gush about her father, West Indies cricketing legend Vivian Richards. Better known as Viv Richards, the retired Antiguan cricketer has been appointed as the Envoy for the 2026 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). She took to Instagram to re-share a video posted by the Commonwealth and commented that he was ‘cool’.

Viv Richards and the Commonwealth The Commonwealth had posted the video, writing, “Bowled over by who we bumped into on the street. Sir Vivian Richards, the Envoy for the 2026 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, on what keeps the Commonwealth in play.” This comes after he was appointed as the official Envoy for the 2026 CHOGM, to be held in Antigua and Barbuda from November 1 to 4 this year.

In the video, Viv speaks about his 1976 match at the Oval, where he scored 291 runs. When the person interviewing him called him a legend, he replied, “It is so nice to hear it coming from you. You know, you wouldn’t hear it from me. But thank you so much. I happen to be that individual.”

He also spoke about his Caribbean heritage and said, “The Caribbean…we have so much to offer. As you know, most of the Caribbean islands have been in the Commonwealth as well. We’re from a place where the weather is as good as any. I’m not just a representative of Antigua and Barbuda, but also a representative of the West Indies. Being captain for many years as well.”