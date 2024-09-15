Masaba Gupta says her father Vivian Richards still tears up talking about his struggle with racism

Masaba on her father's struggles

“Now I know why my father felt so strongly about it (racism) for so many years. Till today, if you ask him, he'll have tears in his eyes or he'll have this rage in him, where he will answer with a lot of pride. He grew up in the worst of times. He played professional cricket in a time where the colour of your skin came in the way of your ability to move ahead in the world. It's there, everywhere. It'll keep being spoken of until we fight for it, and it's only going to happen if everybody fights for it," said Masaba.

Masaba on racism towards her unborn child

Masaba even confessed that she gets pregnancy advice on how to give birth to a “lighter” child. "It happened to me just yesterday that somebody who came up to me for some pre-natal something telling me, ‘You must eat a rasgulla every day' because your kid has to turn out lighter than you. And then, 15 days before that, I was getting another pre-natal massage, because that's what I do, and she (her masseuse) said to me, ‘Aap na doodh liya karo (you must consume milk). Saawla nahi hona chahiye, nahi honi chahiye, whatever (your child must not turn out dusky).' It was said with so much innocence. You have no choice – what can I do? Punch my masseuse? No,” she added.

Masaba is the daughter of Vivian Richards and veteran actor Neena Gupta. She's married to actor Satyadeep Mishra, and they announced her pregnancy in April. Besides being the founder of clothing brand House of Masaba and beauty brand Lovechild, she's also an actor who has appeared in Netflix India series Masaba Masaba and Prime Video India anthology Modern Love Mumbai.