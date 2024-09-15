Masaba Gupta says her masseuse advised her to eat rasgullas to have a fairer child: ‘Saawla nahi hona chahiye’

Masaba on pregnancy advice

“It happened to me just yesterday that somebody who came up to me for some pre-natal something telling me, ‘You must eat a rasgulla every day' because your kid has to turn out lighter than you. And then, 15 days before that, I was getting another pre-natal massage, because that's what I do, and she (her masseuse) said to me, ‘Aap na doodh liya karo (you must consume milk). Saawla nahi hona chahiye, nahi honi chahiye, whatever (your child must not turn out dusky).' It was said with so much innocence. You have no choice – what can I do? Punch my masseuse? No,” Masaba said.

Masaba on dealing with racism

“You raise a child that hopefully has the resilience to power through it. That's all you do. There's no other way because it's not going to change. It's going to be spoken of in hush tones because certain things now aren't politically correct. But it'll be spoken of. The number of times people think calling someone ‘kaali’ (dark) is a way of putting them down, I find that so absurd. And I'm just giving you an example of a masseuse who comes from a certain section of society. You'll be shocked at how many educated, wealthy, well-read people also feel this way. I'm witness to it till today. It's 2024, and it hasn't changed. ”

About Masaba

Masaba is the daughter of veteran actor Neena Gupta and legendary West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. She married actor Satyadeep Mishra in January last year, and they announced in April earlier this year that they're expecting a child. Masaba and Satyadeep worked together on the Netflix India series Masaba Masaba, which is based on her personal and professional life. It ran for two seasons but hasn't been renewed for a third one yet.