Masaba Gupta says she regularly deals with body-shaming and racism: 'Someone said I look like Om Puri'

Masaba Gupta has often spoken about the challenges she faced in her professional as well as personal life. The Indian fashion designer turned actor recently revealed that even today she has to face racist and sexist remarks on a regular basis. Masaba, in an interview with Faye D'Souza for her YouTube channel said that a person compared her looks to late actor Om Puri.

Masaba Gupta on battling sexism and body-shaming

While speaking about the body-shaming and racist comments she has to deal with, Masaba said, “I keep seeing that how lighting plays such a big part in how you look. There have been times where I have done a shoot where the lighting is slightly different and I am looking little bit more light-skinned then I am. And then people would say, ‘How is your skin so fair?’ It is a skin tint I am showing people, and if I put a filter, my face will look kind of blurred. Someone said, ‘But what are you doing with a makeup brand, you have skin like Om Puri.’ What business does anyone have to talk about anything except Om Puri’s acting talent? Sometimes, all that people see is textured skin or acne scars on you. Which is why I have to keep doing more, being more successful. That’s my fight. Hopefully, 10 years later, someone will say they could see beyond my scars.”

Masaba Gupta's personal life

Masaba is the daughter of former West Indies cricketer Sir Viv Richards and veteran actor Neena Gupta. Masaba got married to Indian film producer Madhu Mantena in 2015. The duo separated in 2018 and got officially divorced in September 2019. She tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Mishra in January 2023. The couple announced their preganancy in April 2024.

Masaba Gupta's acting career

Masaba acted in the biographical drama series Masaba Masaba (2020-2022) in which she played herself. She was also seen in the anthology-series Modern Love: Mumbai (2022). Masaba had previously featured as a judge in MTV Supermodel of the Year (2019).