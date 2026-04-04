Craving A Fresh Citrus Dessert? Bake This Moist Eggless Lemon Loaf Cake For Sunny Summer Evenings
Eggless healthy lemon loaf cake is a light summer dessert made with fresh lemon, whole wheat flour, and yoghurt.
A bright yellow loaf, a fresh lemon aroma, and a soft slice beside a cold glass of juice can make any summer gathering more delicious. Eggless healthy lemon loaf cake is a perfect dessert to serve at summer parties, evening tea, or family dinners because it feels light and fresh without being too rich.
Fresh lemon gives this healthy lemon loaf cake recipe its sharp citrus flavour and soft fragrance. Lemons are rich in vitamin C and contain natural antioxidants. Lemon zest adds even more flavour, which means the cake can taste bright without needing too much sugar. That makes this homemade lemon cake a good choice for hot days.
An eggless lemon cake can also be made healthier with simple ingredients like whole wheat flour, curd, honey, or olive oil. Whole wheat flour adds fibre, curd helps keep the loaf soft, and olive oil gives moisture without making the cake heavy. A little honey or jaggery can add sweetness while keeping the loaf lighter than cakes made with large amounts of sugar.
Summer desserts often work best when they feel fresh and easy to enjoy after a meal. A moist lemon loaf recipe does exactly that. Served plain, with a little lemon glaze, or alongside tea, this easy eggless loaf cake fits perfectly into summer parties and relaxed family dinners.
Step-by-Step Guide To Make Soft And Moist Eggless Lemon Loaf Cake
Fresh lemon gives this loaf cake a bright, citrusy taste, while curd keeps every slice soft and moist. The gentle sweetness and light texture make it perfect with tea on summer evenings. Every bite feels fresh without being too rich. Here is how to make this easy eggless lemon loaf cake at home.
Ingredients
- 1 ½ cups whole wheat flour/gluten-free flour(if needed)
- ½ cup curd
- ¼ cup honey
- ¼ cup olive oil
- ¼ cup fresh lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- ½ cup milk
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
How To Make It
- Preheat the oven to 180°C and grease a loaf tin lightly with oil or line it with baking paper.
- Add whole wheat/gluten free flour, baking powder, and baking soda to a bowl. Mix well so the dry ingredients spread evenly.
- In another bowl, mix curd, honey, olive oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, milk, and vanilla extract until smooth.
- Add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture and stir gently. The batter should be smooth and slightly thick.
- Pour the batter into the loaf tin and bake for 30 to 35 minutes. Let the cake cool before slicing. Serve plain or with extra lemon zest on top.
Nutritional Value Of Eggless Lemon Loaf Cake Per Slice
Each slice of this eggless healthy lemon loaf cake gives a mix of carbohydrates for energy, fibre from whole wheat flour, and a little protein from curd. Fresh lemon adds vitamin C, while olive oil keeps the loaf moist and gives healthier fats. Here is the approximate nutritional value according to USDA for one slice.
Nutrient
Approximate Amount Per Egg
Calories
145 kcal
Carbohydrates
20 g
Protein
3 g
Fat
6 g
Natural Sugars
2 g
Fibre
7 g
Vitamin C
5 mg
Calcium
40 mg
Potassium
85 mg
FAQs
Can eggless lemon loaf cake be made without whole wheat flour?
Yes. All-purpose flour can be used instead of whole wheat flour. The cake becomes slightly softer and lighter in colour.
How long does lemon loaf cake stay fresh?
The cake stays fresh for 2 to 3 days in an airtight container at room temperature or up to 5 days in the refrigerator.
Can this cake be made without honey?
Yes. Jaggery powder, coconut sugar, or regular sugar can be used instead of honey.
Which lemons work best for lemon loaf cake?
Fresh, juicy lemons with bright yellow skin work best because they give more juice and stronger lemon flavour.
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