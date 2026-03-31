Looking For Ice Cream This Summer? Try These 7 Homemade Ice Cream Recipes That Are Healthy And Refreshing

A freezer, a few ripe fruits, and ten quiet minutes in the kitchen can create a summer dessert that feels cool, creamy, and light at the same time. Homemade ice creams for summer have become a favourite because they are easy to make and need only a few simple ingredients. Healthy Ice Cream Recipes For Summer (Freepik)

Fresh fruits like mango, banana, berries, and watermelon work beautifully in healthy ice cream recipes. Bananas are often used as the base because frozen bananas turn soft and creamy after blending, almost like ice cream without needing cream or sugar. Berries and watermelon add natural sweetness and plenty of water, making these healthy frozen treats extra refreshing on hot days.

Low-calorie, no sugar ice cream can be an excellent choice during a weight loss journey. Most homemade summer desserts use fruit, curd, greek yoghurt, or coconut milk instead of sugar, condensed milk, or heavy cream. That keeps the calories lower while still giving a rich texture. Greek yoghurt also adds protein, which can help make a small serving feel more balanced.

Healthy homemade desserts can easily fit into an everyday routine because they do not rely on added sugar. Natural fruit sugars, fibre, and lighter ingredients make each fruit ice cream recipe feel fresh instead of heavy. Homemade popsicles and easy ice cream recipes also give better control over ingredients, making summer dessert ideas much healthier and simpler to enjoy.

7 Healthy Homemade Ice Cream Recipes Using Summer Fruits Mango Yoghurt Ice Cream Sweet mango and thick yoghurt turn into a creamy homemade ice cream that feels light and fresh on hot days. Mango gives natural sweetness, vitamin A, and vitamin C, while yoghurt adds protein and calcium. This easy ice cream recipe needs no sugar and becomes smooth after a few hours in the freezer.

Ingredients 2 ripe mangoes, chopped

1 cup thick greek yoghurt

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon lemon juice How To Make It Add chopped mangoes to a blender and blend until smooth. Add greek yoghurt, honey, vanilla extract, and lemon juice. Blend again until the mixture looks creamy and even. Pour into a freezer-safe box or loaf tin. Cover and freeze for 4 to 5 hours. Stir once after 2 hours so the texture stays soft. Scoop into bowls and serve cold. Extra mango pieces can be added on top for more flavour. Watermelon Popsicles Watermelon popsicles are one of the easiest homemade popsicles for summer because watermelon already contains plenty of water and natural sweetness. The fruit helps keep the body refreshed during hot afternoons. Mint adds a cool taste, while lemon juice gives a slightly tangy flavour that makes every bite feel brighter.

Ingredients 3 cups watermelon, cubed

1 tablespoon lemon juice

5 mint leaves

1 teaspoon honey How To Make It Remove seeds from the watermelon and add the cubes to a blender. Add lemon juice, mint leaves, and honey. Blend until smooth and slightly frothy. Pour the mixture into popsicle moulds. Insert sticks and freeze for at least 5 hours. Run the mould briefly under water before removing the popsicles. Serve immediately. Orange Banana Ice Cream Frozen bananas and juicy oranges create a creamy and naturally sweet dessert with no sugar. Banana gives a thick texture and adds potassium, while oranges bring vitamin C and a fresh citrus taste. This homemade summer dessert is great for children and adults who want a lighter summer treat.

Ingredients 2 ripe bananas, sliced and frozen

1 orange, peeled and segmented

1/2 cup plain yoghurt

1 teaspoon orange zest How To Make It Freeze the banana slices for at least 3 hours. Add frozen banana, orange segments, yoghurt, and orange zest to a blender. Blend until the mixture becomes thick and creamy. Spoon into small bowls for soft-serve texture or transfer into a container. Freeze for another 2 hours for firmer ice cream. Scoop and serve with extra orange zest on top. Lemon Coconut Ice Cream Lemon and coconut make a bright and refreshing combination for summer. Lemon gives vitamin C and a tangy taste, while coconut milk adds creaminess without heavy cream. This healthy ice cream recipe feels light and cool, making it a good choice after a long, sunny afternoon.

Ingredients 1 cup coconut milk

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract How To Make It Add coconut milk, lemon juice, lemon zest, honey, and vanilla to a bowl. Whisk until everything mixes well. Pour into a freezer-safe container. Freeze for 1 hour, then stir well. Freeze again for 3 more hours. Stir once more if needed to keep the texture smooth. Scoop into small bowls and serve. Lychee Yoghurt Ice Cream Juicy lychees and thick yoghurt create a light and creamy frozen dessert that feels perfect for peak summer. Lychee adds natural sweetness, vitamin C, and plenty of freshness, while yoghurt gives protein and calcium. This healthy homemade dessert stays low in calories and brings a fruity flavour without needing extra sugar.

Ingredients 2 cups lychees, peeled and deseeded

1 cup greek yoghurt

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon lemon juice How To Make It Add peeled lychees to a blender. Blend until smooth and slightly thick. Add greek yoghurt, honey, and lemon juice. Blend again until creamy and even. Pour the mixture into a freezer-safe container. Freeze for 4 hours, stirring once after 2 hours. Scoop and serve cold. Pineapple Mint Sorbet Pineapple mint sorbet feels icy, fresh, and perfect for very hot days. Pineapple contains vitamin C and bromelain, a natural enzyme often linked with digestion. Mint gives a cool flavour that pairs beautifully with the fruit. This healthy frozen treat stays light because it uses only fruit and herbs.

Ingredients 3 cups pineapple, chopped and frozen

6 mint leaves

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons water How To Make It Freeze chopped pineapple pieces for at least 4 hours. Add frozen pineapple, mint leaves, lemon juice, and water to a blender. Blend slowly until smooth. Stop once or twice to scrape the sides. Spoon into a bowl and serve immediately for soft sorbet. Freeze for another hour if a firmer texture is needed. Garnish with mint leaves. Mixed Berry Chia Ice Cream Mixed berries and chia seeds make a colourful homemade dessert with plenty of flavour. Berries contain antioxidants and natural sweetness, while chia seeds add fibre and help create a thicker texture. This healthy homemade dessert is easy to make and works well for anyone trying lighter summer dessert ideas.

Ingredients 1 cup mixed berries

1 frozen banana

1/2 cup greek yoghurt

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1 teaspoon honey How To Make It Add berries and frozen banana to a blender. Add greek yoghurt, chia seeds, and honey. Blend until thick and smooth. Pour into a freezer-safe container. Freeze for 3 to 4 hours. Stir once after 2 hours. Scoop into bowls and serve. FAQs Can homemade ice creams for summer be made without sugar? Yes, most of these healthy ice cream recipes use ripe fruits like mango, banana, lychee, and watermelon for natural sweetness. Honey can be added if needed, but many recipes taste sweet enough without sugar.

Which fruit works best for a creamy no sugar ice cream? Frozen banana works best because it becomes smooth and creamy after blending. Mango and lychee also create a soft texture, especially when mixed with yoghurt or coconut milk.

How long do healthy homemade desserts stay good in the freezer? Most homemade summer desserts stay fresh for 5 to 7 days in an airtight container. A quick 5-minute rest outside the freezer makes scooping easier.