US doctor shares 5 supplements that can help relieve joint pain and stiffness: Turmeric, omega-3s, and more

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine specialist, has highlighted five supplements that may help relieve joint pain and stiffness. In an Instagram video shared on March 28, the physician explains, “Joint pain is often driven by inflammation, cartilage stress, and metabolic factors. Joint symptoms often improve when inflammation, cartilage stress, and pain signaling are addressed together. Addressing multiple pathways can improve symptoms even without directly reversing structural damage.”

Joint pain is more than just an occasional ache – it can stem from underlying inflammation , nutrient deficiencies, or conditions like arthritis, and can significantly impact your mobility and quality of life. Since healthy joints rely on strong bones, muscles, and well-functioning cartilage, any imbalance can make everyday movement feel difficult and uncomfortable. While long-term management often requires a combination of lifestyle changes and medical care, certain supplements may help ease pain, reduce stiffness, and support overall joint health.

Turmeric According to Dr Sood, studies suggest that curcumin – the active compound responsible for turmeric’s distinctive yellow colour – can help reduce joint inflammation. It has been shown to ease pain and improve physical function in the knees, particularly in individuals with osteoarthritis.

He explains, “Systematic reviews of randomised trials show curcumin improves pain and physical function in knee osteoarthritis, with some studies showing effects comparable to NSAIDs. Mechanistically, it downregulates inflammatory pathways such as NF-κB, MAPK, and JAK/STAT, reducing cytokine-driven joint inflammation.”

Boswellia Dr Sood highlights that herbal extracts from Boswellia, also known as Indian frankincense, can help reduce joint pain and stiffness while improving physical function in people with osteoarthritis. Its active compound, AKBA (acetyl-11-keto-β-boswellic acid), is known to combat inflammation and may even help slow down cartilage breakdown.

He explains, “Meta-analyses of RCTs show Boswellia reduces joint pain, stiffness, and improves function in osteoarthritis. Its active compound AKBA inhibits 5-lipoxygenase, reducing leukotriene-driven inflammation and potentially slowing cartilage breakdown.”

Collagen peptides The physician notes that collagen supplementation may help improve joint pain and function, particularly in cases of knee osteoarthritis. It works by supplying essential amino acids needed for connective tissue repair, thereby supporting cartilage health and overall joint structure.

He highlights, “Clinical trials and meta-analyses show collagen supplementation improves joint pain and function, especially in knee OA. It provides amino acids for connective tissue and may support cartilage and joint structure, though evidence for structural regeneration is limited.”

Omega-3s According to Dr Sood, omega-3 fatty acids possess powerful anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce pro-inflammatory cytokines while activating anti-inflammatory pathways. As a result, they have been shown to improve joint pain and stiffness.

He explains, “Omega-3 fatty acids reduce inflammatory cytokines and shift eicosanoid signaling toward anti-inflammatory pathways. Meta-analyses show improvements in pain, stiffness, and reduced NSAID use in arthritis, especially at higher doses over several months.”

Vitamin D The physician stresses that low levels of vitamin D are closely linked to joint pain and inflammation. He explains that vitamin D plays a key role in regulating immune signalling, which in turn influences cartilage health and muscle function.

Dr Sood emphasises, “Low vitamin D is associated with worse joint pain and inflammation. It regulates immune signaling and may influence cartilage health and muscle function. Benefits appear most consistent in deficient individuals or inflammatory joint conditions.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.