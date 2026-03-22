Lifestyle expert reveals how to get benefits of collagen with this 1 underrated food in your kitchen

Taking to Instagram on March 21, integrative lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho explained why one should not just focus on getting expensive collagen supplements, but also on providing the body with the necessary nutrients that will allow collagen to work as intended.

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Collagen is a type of protein molecule that provides support to skin, muscles, bones, and connective tissues. While it is produced naturally in the body, many take supplements to improve their skin health.

Unlocking the benefits of collagen with peas According to Luke, green peas are likely to be the most underrated food in the kitchen. While it does not contain collagen, which is an animal protein, it does support the natural production of collagen within the body.

“Your body needs vitamin C to build stable collagen,” shared Luke. “And peas give you vitamin C plus amino acids like glycine, proline, and lysine - raw materials that your body needs, and uses, to make collagen.”

The easiest way to incorporate peas into the diet is to get frozen peas, which retain most of their nutrition, noted Luke. “Quickly steam it. Don't overcook it. Add a little bit of lemon. Done. Half to one cup most days,” he shared. One can also cook peas with lentils or legumes, or any other way that they wish to prepare.

While collagen supplements can help some people, the fitness expert insisted that the basics are more important than consuming powders. The body cannot work the way it is supposed to if it does not possess the required raw materials.

“Don't think that magic collagen powder is going to fix all of your problems,” stated Luke. “If you don't have the building blocks, your collagen powder that you're buying is literally useless.”

Who should not overeat peas? While peas are a nutritionally rich food source, people with the following conditions should be mindful of their consumption, cautioned Luke.

Irritable bowel syndrome/bloating sensitivity (legumes can trigger symptoms)

Gout/high uric acid (legumes contain purines)

Kidney disease (watch potassium/protein targets)

Warfarin users (peas contain vitamin K)

Legume allergy According to the expert, healthy skin comes from building the overall system. That involves:

Getting sufficient protein

Eating foods rich in vitamin C

Intaking enough fibre and micronutrients

Getting enough sleep and recovery time Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.