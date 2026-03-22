Lifestyle expert reveals how to get benefits of collagen with this 1 underrated food in your kitchen
While one can take collagen supplements to improve skin health, they will not work without other necessary nutrients, explains Luke Coutinho.
Collagen is a type of protein molecule that provides support to skin, muscles, bones, and connective tissues. While it is produced naturally in the body, many take supplements to improve their skin health.
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Taking to Instagram on March 21, integrative lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho explained why one should not just focus on getting expensive collagen supplements, but also on providing the body with the necessary nutrients that will allow collagen to work as intended.
Unlocking the benefits of collagen with peas
According to Luke, green peas are likely to be the most underrated food in the kitchen. While it does not contain collagen, which is an animal protein, it does support the natural production of collagen within the body.
“Your body needs vitamin C to build stable collagen,” shared Luke. “And peas give you vitamin C plus amino acids like glycine, proline, and lysine - raw materials that your body needs, and uses, to make collagen.”
The easiest way to incorporate peas into the diet is to get frozen peas, which retain most of their nutrition, noted Luke. “Quickly steam it. Don't overcook it. Add a little bit of lemon. Done. Half to one cup most days,” he shared. One can also cook peas with lentils or legumes, or any other way that they wish to prepare.
While collagen supplements can help some people, the fitness expert insisted that the basics are more important than consuming powders. The body cannot work the way it is supposed to if it does not possess the required raw materials.
“Don't think that magic collagen powder is going to fix all of your problems,” stated Luke. “If you don't have the building blocks, your collagen powder that you're buying is literally useless.”
Who should not overeat peas?
While peas are a nutritionally rich food source, people with the following conditions should be mindful of their consumption, cautioned Luke.
- Irritable bowel syndrome/bloating sensitivity (legumes can trigger symptoms)
- Gout/high uric acid (legumes contain purines)
- Kidney disease (watch potassium/protein targets)
- Warfarin users (peas contain vitamin K)
- Legume allergy
According to the expert, healthy skin comes from building the overall system. That involves:
- Getting sufficient protein
- Eating foods rich in vitamin C
- Intaking enough fibre and micronutrients
- Getting enough sleep and recovery time
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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