Hyderabad dermatologist shares 3 worst foods for your skin that destroy collagen and accelerate ageing

Dr Pooja Reddy, a Hyderabad-based dermatologist specialising in laser science and hair restoration, has revealed the three worst foods for your skin. In an Instagram video shared on January 30, the dermatologist explains how these dietary culprits actively break down collagen , fuel inflammation, and accelerate visible signs of premature ageing.

No matter how expensive your skincare routine is, glowing skin cannot be built on a poor diet. From collagen breakdown to chronic inflammation , what you eat plays a far bigger role in skin health than any cream or serum ever could. If your daily diet is filled with skin-damaging foods, topical products can only do so much - and often, very little.

High fructose corn syrup Present in sugary drinks, sauces, and junk foods, Dr Reddy points out that high fructose corn syrup is a synthetic sweetening which is much worse than real sugar. It forms compounds called advanced glycation end products (AEGs) that are harmful for the collagen and lead to skin stiffness and wrinkles.

The dermatologist explains, “Number one, High Fructose Corn Syrup. I wouldn't even call it food. It’s in sodas, packed juices, biscuits, sauces and most junk food. It’s not real sugar, it’s synthetic, and it’s 10 times more likely to damage your skin proteins than regular glucose. It creates AGEs that destroy your collagen. Your skin becomes stiff, wrinkles form faster, and it destroys your liver too.”

Reheated refined oils Repeatedly reheating refined oils strips them of their nutritional value and causes the fats to oxidise. These oxidised fats can trigger chronic inflammation in the body - including inflammation of the skin - accelerating cellular damage and negatively impacting overall health.

Dr Reddy explains, “Number two, repeatedly heated refined oils. The oil at the samosa shop that has been reheated for days. Every time oil is heated again and again, it breaks down. The protective Vitamin E gets destroyed. What's left are oxidised fats that keep your skin inflamed from the inside.”

Crispy fried foods The dermatologist points out that crispy fried foods are loaded with acrylamides. In fact, the darker and crunchier the food, the higher your intake of advanced glycation end products (AGEs), compounds known to accelerate inflammation and skin ageing.

Dr Reddy states, “Number three, crispy fried foods. French fries, pakoras, chips - that golden brown crunch is where acrylamide forms. The darker and the crispier, the more AGEs you are eating. Your creams can’t fix what your diet is destroying.”

