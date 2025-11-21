Skincare tips for grooms to be: Pre-wedding tips to match your bride's glow on your big day

Weddings are not just about vibrant decor or stunning outfits. It is also a time to invest in a proper skincare routine to wear the best glow for your special day. Gone are the days when grooms would just show up clean shaved, wearing the wedding outfit. Today's man indulges in a proper skincare ritual to look their best on their D-Day, and match their bride's glow. Skincare tips for grooms to be(Pexels)

If your wedding is just a couple of weeks away, it's the perfect time to start investing in your skin to make a noticeable difference.

Pre-wedding skincare tips every groom-to-be

“Grooms like to keep the skincare simple. Start with a good exfoliating face wash once a day, follow it up with a light ceramide-based moisturiser and don’t forget a water-based sunscreen. For eye care, go for a thick moisturiser, and keep the beard area soft with gentle shaving," dermatologist and aesthetic medicine specialist Dr Geeta Mehra, founder of Skin & You Clinic, tells HT ShopNow.

Start early: At least 2–3 months before the wedding

Good skin takes time. Begin your skincare routine early, so your skin has enough time to heal, adjust to new products, and glow naturally. Consistency is key, so, don’t expect results overnight.

Follow the basic CTM routine

Cleansing, toning, and moisturising is not just meant for women. Men should also follow this basic skincare ritual, whether they are getting married or not. This skincare routine twice a day helps maintain clear and healthy skin.

Cleanser: A cleanser is one of the most crucial skincare products. Use a gentle face wash suitable for your skin type.

Toner: A toner helps minimise pores and control oil without drying your skin. Make it a point to cleanse your face with a toner to remove excess dirt, grime, giving you a clearer looking skin.

Moisturiser: Never skip a moisturiser, come what may. A moisturiser keeps your skin supple and prevents dullness or flaking. Choose a moisturiser as per your skin type or skin concerns. Choose an oil-free moisturiser if you have acne-prone or oily skin, and go for a hydrating moisturiser if your skin in dry and flaky.

Never skip sunscreen

If you thought that sunscreens are not for you, it's time to rethink! Sun exposure accelerates tanning, dark spots, and premature ageing. Apply a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher every morning, especially if your wedding events include outdoor shoots or ceremonies. Sunscreen ensures your skin tone remains even and photogenic.

Get regular exfoliation

Dead skin cells can make your face look rough and tired. So, exfoliate your skin at least twice a week to brighten your skin and prevent clogged pores. You can opt for face scrubs from the list below:

Physical scrubs for normal or oily skin

Chemical exfoliants (AHA/BHA) for sensitive or acne-prone skin

Avoid over-exfoliation to prevent irritation.

“A good facial goes a long way on looking good the wedding day, you can also use a hydrating or lightening face pack as needed”, Dr Fazalbhoy says.

Keep yourself hydrated

Keeping yourself hydrated is a solution to most of your skin problems. Hydrated skin appears firmer, smoother, and more radiant. Increase your daily water intake and include water-rich foods like cucumbers, citrus fruits, and melons. Limit caffeine and alcohol, as they dehydrate the skin, especially during pre-wedding celebrations.

Manage facial hair thoughtfully

Grooming matters. Whether you're planning to flaunt a full-grown, or a subtle beard, make it a point to tame your whiskers to look your best. Here are a couple of pointers you need to take care of to manage your facial hair:

Trim regularly to maintain shape

Use a beard oil or balm to soften facial hair

Consider a pre-wedding professional shave or grooming session

A pro tip is if you’re prone to razor bumps, switch to a gentler razor or try shaving creams suitable for sensitive skin.

Prioritise sleep and stress management

Wedding planning can be stressful. But lack of sleep leads to puffy eyes, dull skin, and breakouts. Try to take adequate rest and sleep at least for 7–8 hours. You can also incorporate relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, light exercise or yoga. After all, healthy lifestyle habits show on your skin more than you think.

“Lastly, it is also crucial to avoid too much sugar and alcohol and stay hydrated," Dr Fazalbhoy asserts.

