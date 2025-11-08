Search
Sat, Nov 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

From beard to body: Top 8 grooming tools for men that every contemporary man needs

ByShweta Pandey
Published on: Nov 08, 2025 10:00 am IST

From beard balms to electric shavers, here are top 8 grooming tools that are a must-haves in every man's wardrobe. 

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

MENHOOD Mens WaterProof Cordless Grooming Trimmer for Men, Suitable for Beard, Body Private Part Shaving, Head and Pubic Hair, 150min Run Time (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,156

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bombay Shaving Company Beard Trimmer For Men, 2X Fast Charging, USB Type C, 2 Yr Warranty, 120Min runtime, Hair Trimmer, Shaving Machine, Cordless Beard, 38 length Settings(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Beardo I Blade Trimmer for men | No Nicks and Cuts | Electric Shaver with powerful motor | Perfect for different beard styles for Gen Z | Multiple Length Settings View Details checkDetails

₹989

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Philips Beard Trimmer for Men | Indias No.1 Trimmer | DuraPower Technology | Lasts 4x Longer | Close Trim with Skin Protect Comb | Self Sharpening Blades | Cordless | Charging Indicator | Travel Lock | No Oil Needed | 2 Year Warranty | BT1232/18,Blue View Details checkDetails

₹895

amazonLogo
GET THIS

USTRAA Beard Softener Woody - 100g - Softens and nourishes your beard without Sulphates or Parabens, Long lasting moisturization and shine for a nourished, itch-free beard View Details checkDetails

₹424

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Beardo Beard and Mustache Wax, 50 gm | Beard Wax for Beard & Mustache Styling | Long Lasting Extra Strong Hold Wax for Men | Beard Hair Wax for Smooth, Shiny & Healthy Beard View Details checkDetails

₹364

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nat Habit Hibiscus Black Seed Hair & Beard Balm For Hair Growth, Beard Growth, Hair Smoothening & Straightening - Infused With Hibiscus Leaves (Pack Of 1, 25Ml), 35 Grams View Details checkDetails

₹322

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RUBAB MEN Beard Softener for Men, 40g| Beard Butter Balm Effective at Softening Hair Giving Smooth Texture, Non_Greasy Look & Nice Hold | Itch-Free Daily Use Beard Cream for Healthy Beard Growth View Details checkDetails

₹245

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RUBAB MEN 100% Boar Bristle Beard Brush: Travel-Friendly, Premium Wood Handle & Hand-crafted in India | Ideal for Daily Beard Use View Details checkDetails

₹299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

UrbanMooch Handcrafted Sheesham Wood U Shape Beard Comb | Style Your Beard Hassle-Free | Pocket-Size Elegant Comb for Hair & Beard Styling | Light Weight For Healthy & Stylish Beard View Details checkDetails

₹197

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INSIME Wooden Beard comb for men | Neem wooden Beard pocket comb for men | Small comb pocket size mini comb beard styler View Details checkDetails

₹147.25

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Man Arden Neem Wooden U Shaped Beard Comb with Premium Faux Leather Pouch View Details checkDetails

₹349

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Schwarzkopf Professional Osis+ Flexwax Strong Hair Styling Cream Wax I Provides Grip And Natural Shine I Easy To Apply And Wash | Medium Hold | Suitable Of All Hair Types | For Men And Women | 85 Ml View Details checkDetails

₹913

amazonLogo
GET THIS

UrbanGabru Aqua Hair Wax | Hair Wax For Men Strong Hold High Shine 260 ml | 2-in-1 Men Hair Styling Wax | Wet look View Details checkDetails

₹229

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Beardo Xxtra Stronghold Hair Wax, 100 gm | Crystal Hair Wax for Men | Hair Wax Men | Hair Styling Wax for Glossy Finish & Shine | Extra Strong Hold Wax View Details checkDetails

₹300

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Arata Flax Seed Extract Styling Hair Gel | Medium to Strong Hold | Sleek, Slicked Back Styles | Manages Frizzy Hair and Flyaways | Non-Sticky, Alcohol Free Formula | 50 ML View Details checkDetails

₹249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZLADE Ballistic Pro Full Body Trimmer Electric Shaver For Men|Beard,Body,Balls,Pubic Hair,Private Parts | Ipx7 Waterproof,No Nicks Or Cuts | 1 Hour Non Stop Runtime | 5 Mins Usb C Fast Charging,Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Philips Body Trimmer for Men Private Parts | Removes Back Hair | Skin Safe Grooming for Body, Balls & Pubic Hair | Clinically Tested for Sensitive Skin I Advance close shave with triple protect technology | 100 Min Runtime I 5 Year Warranty | BG5475/15 View Details checkDetails

₹3,329

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LetsShave Trimmer for Men Private Parts, Skin Safe R Blades, 90Min Runtime & Water Proof, Pubic Hair Remover for Man, Body Groomer, Groin-Trimmer View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Braun Series 9 Pro 9567cc Electric Shaver for Men, Wet & Dry Shave, Precision Trimmer, Gentle on Skin, Waterproof Shaver, AutoSense Technology, Advanced German Engineering, Silver View Details checkDetails

₹21,249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cleanfly 2025 2-in-1 Electric Nose & Ear Hair Trimmer – Stainless Steel Blades, Painless Grooming for Men & Women (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SUPERSTUD Nose Trimmer For Man | Waterproof 3-in-1 Nose, Ear & Eyebrow Hair Trimmer for Men & Women | Compact, Battery-Operated View Details checkDetails

₹598

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Ne6322 Nose&Ear Hair Trimmer,Battery Operated&Easy To Carry (Black), Unisex View Details checkDetails

₹525

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PHILIPS Nose Trimmer Nt3650/16,Cordless Nose,Ear&Eyebrow Trimmer With Protective Guard System,Fully Washable,Including Aa Battery,2 Eyebrow Combs,Pouch (Gray), Unisex View Details checkDetails

₹949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

XIKEZAN Mens Beard oil for men & Hair Growth Oil -30ml | All Natural Formula for a Fuller | Healthier Beard and Hair - Softens, Strengthens | Promotes Growth View Details checkDetails

₹298

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Man Matters Beardgro Oil-In-Serum 30Ml | 4% Anagain, 2% Aminexil & 1% Rosemary | Stronger, Fuller & Thicker Beard Growth | Solves Uneven & Patchy Beard | Lightweight And Fast Absorption, 90 Grams View Details checkDetails

₹497

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Beardo Beard and Hair Growth Oil - 50 ml for faster beard growth and thicker looking beard | Natural Actives Only | No Harmful Chemicals View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ustraa Beard Growth Oil - 35ml - More Beard Growth, With Redensyl, 8 Natural Oils including Jojoba Oil, Vitamin E, Nourishment & Strengthening, No Harmful Chemicals View Details checkDetails

₹321

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BEARDO Styling Gun Ultra Compact Hair Dryer | 1100 Watts Foldable Hair Dryer | 3 Heat 2 Speed Setting | Travel Friendly | Stylish Matte Black Finish | Gift For Friends | Gift for Husband View Details checkDetails

₹929

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO HD-1214 Premium Hair Dryer with 1400 Watts Motor, 3 Temperature Settings & Cool Shot Button- Black View Details checkDetails

₹946

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nirvani Men and Womens Professional Stylish Hair Dryer with 2 Speed and 2 Heat Setting, 1 Concentrator Nozzle and Hanging Loop (2888, 1500 Watts, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹359

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Laifen Hair Dryer SE Lite White, 150 Million Negative Ionic Blow Dryer With 100,000 RPM Brushless Motor, 1400 Watt Powerful Fast Drying High-Speed Low Noise Hairdryer, Lightweight and Compact Design View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Gone are the days when the terms beauty and grooming were just limited to women. Today, even men are exploring the entire grooming industry. And interestingly, their grooming tool is not just a bottle of perfume! Which is why there is an entire segment of men's grooming product lined up in the market. From basic necessity items like beard trimmers and shavers to your daily dose of hair gels and waxes, there is an entire product line that needs to be kept in your closet for your everyday affair.

Top grooming tools for men(Pexels)
Top grooming tools for men(Pexels)

To help you choose the right grooming tool, we have curated this list of top 8 grooming tools for men that should have a place in your cupboard.

Check out the products

Beard Trimmer

Keep your beard game strong with these precision beard trimmers. Designed for effortless styling, beard trimmers gives you sharp lines, smooth fades, and perfect detailing every time. These have a powerful motor and ergonomic grip that ensure a clean, even trim without tugging. Recharge, trim, and rule your look, because a great beard deserves perfect edges!

1.

MENHOOD Men's WaterProof Cordless Grooming Trimmer for Men, Suitable for Beard, Body Private Part Shaving, Head and Pubic Hair, 150min Run Time (Black)
Loading...

2.

Bombay Shaving Company Beard Trimmer For Men, 2X Fast Charging, USB Type C, 2 Yr Warranty, 120Min runtime, Hair Trimmer, Shaving Machine, Cordless Beard, 38 length Settings(Black)
Loading...

3.

Beardo I Blade Trimmer for men | No Nicks and Cuts | Electric Shaver with powerful motor | Perfect for different beard styles for Gen Z | Multiple Length Settings
Loading...

4.

Philips Beard Trimmer for Men | India's No.1 Trimmer | DuraPower Technology | Lasts 4x Longer | Close Trim with Skin Protect Comb | Self Sharpening Blades | Cordless | Charging Indicator | Travel Lock | No Oil Needed | 2 Year Warranty | BT1232/18,Blue
Loading...

Beard Softeners or Balms

Tame your mane and feel the smoothness! Beard softener or balms hydrate, conditions, and softens coarse beard hair, giving it a neat, touchable feel. Infused with nourishing oils and natural butter, it removes dryness and itchiness while adding a healthy shine. Perfect for daily use, it keeps your beard stylishly soft and manageable. Smell irresistible and look dapper — because your beard deserves the same care as your hair!

5.

USTRAA Beard Softener Woody - 100g - Softens and nourishes your beard without Sulphates or Parabens, Long lasting moisturization and shine for a nourished, itch-free beard
Loading...

6.

Beardo Beard and Mustache Wax, 50 gm | Beard Wax for Beard & Mustache Styling | Long Lasting Extra Strong Hold Wax for Men | Beard Hair Wax for Smooth, Shiny & Healthy Beard
Loading...

7.

Nat Habit Hibiscus Black Seed Hair & Beard Balm For Hair Growth, Beard Growth, Hair Smoothening & Straightening - Infused With Hibiscus Leaves (Pack Of 1, 25Ml), 35 Grams
Loading...

8.

RUBAB MEN Beard Softener for Men, 40g| Beard Butter Balm Effective at Softening Hair Giving Smooth Texture, Non_Greasy Look & Nice Hold | Itch-Free Daily Use Beard Cream for Healthy Beard Growth
Loading...

Beard Comb

Style your beard like a pro with our premium Beard Comb — the ultimate tool for a well-groomed gentleman. Crafted to glide smoothly through thick or fine beards, it detangles knots, evenly distributes oils, and shapes your beard with ease. Its compact, sleek design makes it perfect for everyday grooming or travel. Keep your beard neat, clean, and perfectly styled anytime, anywhere. Your beard’s best friend has finally arrived!

9.

RUBAB MEN 100% Boar Bristle Beard Brush: Travel-Friendly, Premium Wood Handle & Hand-crafted in India | Ideal for Daily Beard Use
Loading...

10.

UrbanMooch Handcrafted Sheesham Wood U Shape Beard Comb | Style Your Beard Hassle-Free | Pocket-Size Elegant Comb for Hair & Beard Styling | Light Weight For Healthy & Stylish Beard
Loading...

11.

INSIME Wooden Beard comb for men | Neem wooden Beard pocket comb for men | Small comb pocket size mini comb beard styler
Loading...

12.

Man Arden Neem Wooden U Shaped Beard Comb with Premium Faux Leather Pouch
Loading...

Hair Waxes and Gels

Create your signature style with our professional Hair Wax & Gel combo! Whether you want a messy textured look or a sleek, sharp finish, this long-lasting formula gives you total control. Non-sticky, lightweight, and easy to wash, it keeps your hair in place without residue. Ideal for all hair types, it adds shine, structure, and style that lasts all day. Turn heads wherever you go — because great hair speaks volumes!

13.

Schwarzkopf Professional Osis+ Flexwax Strong Hair Styling Cream Wax I Provides Grip And Natural Shine I Easy To Apply And Wash | Medium Hold | Suitable Of All Hair Types | For Men And Women | 85 Ml
Loading...

14.

UrbanGabru Aqua Hair Wax | Hair Wax For Men Strong Hold High Shine 260 ml | 2-in-1 Men Hair Styling Wax | Wet look
Loading...

15.

Beardo Xxtra Stronghold Hair Wax, 100 gm | Crystal Hair Wax for Men | Hair Wax Men | Hair Styling Wax for Glossy Finish & Shine | Extra Strong Hold Wax
Loading...

16.

Arata Flax Seed Extract Styling Hair Gel | Medium to Strong Hold | Sleek, Slicked Back Styles | Manages Frizzy Hair and Flyaways | Non-Sticky, Alcohol Free Formula | 50 ML
Loading...

Intimate Shaver

Confidence starts with comfort — and our Intimate Shaver ensures just that! Engineered with skin-safe blades and precision trimming technology, it offers a smooth, irritation-free shave in sensitive areas. Compact, waterproof, and cordless, it fits comfortably in your hand for easy, safe grooming. Whether it’s a quick touch-up or a complete cleanup, this shaver keeps you fresh, clean, and confident. Gentle on skin, tough on hair — redefine personal care today!

17.

ZLADE Ballistic Pro Full Body Trimmer Electric Shaver For Men|Beard,Body,Balls,Pubic Hair,Private Parts | Ipx7 Waterproof,No Nicks Or Cuts | 1 Hour Non Stop Runtime | 5 Mins Usb C Fast Charging,Black
Loading...

18.

Philips Body Trimmer for Men Private Parts | Removes Back Hair | Skin Safe Grooming for Body, Balls & Pubic Hair | Clinically Tested for Sensitive Skin I Advance close shave with triple protect technology | 100 Min Runtime I 5 Year Warranty | BG5475/15
Loading...

19.

LetsShave Trimmer for Men Private Parts, Skin Safe 'R' Blades, 90Min Runtime & Water Proof, Pubic Hair Remover for Man, Body Groomer, Groin-Trimmer
Loading...

20.

Braun Series 9 Pro 9567cc Electric Shaver for Men, Wet & Dry Shave, Precision Trimmer, Gentle on Skin, Waterproof Shaver, AutoSense Technology, Advanced German Engineering, Silver
Loading...

Nose Hair Clipper

Say goodbye to unwanted hair with our sleek Nose Hair Clipper! Designed with advanced rotary blades, it gently and precisely trims nose, ear, and eyebrow hair without nicks or pulls. Lightweight, rechargeable, and easy to clean, it’s the ultimate tool for quick, hassle-free grooming. Maintain your clean, confident look anytime, anywhere — because grooming isn’t just about your beard, it’s about every detail that defines you!

21.

Cleanfly 2025 2-in-1 Electric Nose & Ear Hair Trimmer – Stainless Steel Blades, Painless Grooming for Men & Women (Black)
Loading...

22.

SUPERSTUD Nose Trimmer For Man | Waterproof 3-in-1 Nose, Ear & Eyebrow Hair Trimmer for Men & Women | Compact, Battery-Operated
Loading...

23.

Havells Ne6322 Nose&Ear Hair Trimmer,Battery Operated&Easy To Carry (Black), Unisex
Loading...

24.

PHILIPS Nose Trimmer Nt3650/16,Cordless Nose,Ear&Eyebrow Trimmer With Protective Guard System,Fully Washable,Including Aa Battery,2 Eyebrow Combs,Pouch (Gray), Unisex
Loading...

Beard Growth Oil

Fuel your beard’s full potential with our nutrient-rich Beard Growth Oil! Packed with natural essential oils, it boosts growth, strengthens roots, and adds a healthy shine. Regular use helps reduce patchiness, dryness, and dandruff — leaving your beard thicker, softer, and irresistibly touchable. Lightweight and non-greasy, it absorbs fast while keeping your beard hydrated all day. Grow with confidence — because every great beard starts with great care!

25.

XIKEZAN Men's Beard oil for men & Hair Growth Oil -30ml | All Natural Formula for a Fuller | Healthier Beard and Hair - Softens, Strengthens | Promotes Growth
Loading...

26.

Man Matters Beardgro Oil-In-Serum 30Ml | 4% Anagain, 2% Aminexil & 1% Rosemary | Stronger, Fuller & Thicker Beard Growth | Solves Uneven & Patchy Beard | Lightweight And Fast Absorption, 90 Grams
Loading...

27.

Beardo Beard and Hair Growth Oil - 50 ml for faster beard growth and thicker looking beard | Natural Actives Only | No Harmful Chemicals
Loading...

28.

Ustraa Beard Growth Oil - 35ml - More Beard Growth, With Redensyl, 8 Natural Oils including Jojoba Oil, Vitamin E, Nourishment & Strengthening, No Harmful Chemicals
Loading...

Hair Styling Gun

Transform your look in minutes with our Hair Styling Gun — your ultimate weapon for instant hair perfection! Whether you’re straightening, curling, or adding volume, its advanced heat technology ensures salon-quality results right at home. The ergonomic design and adjustable temperature make it easy and safe to use for all hair types. Quick heat-up, long-lasting style — unleash your creativity and make every day a good hair day!

29.

BEARDO Styling Gun Ultra Compact Hair Dryer | 1100 Watts Foldable Hair Dryer | 3 Heat 2 Speed Setting | Travel Friendly | Stylish Matte Black Finish | Gift For Friends | Gift for Husband
Loading...

30.

AGARO HD-1214 Premium Hair Dryer with 1400 Watts Motor, 3 Temperature Settings & Cool Shot Button- Black
Loading...

31.

Nirvani Men and Women's Professional Stylish Hair Dryer with 2 Speed and 2 Heat Setting, 1 Concentrator Nozzle and Hanging Loop (2888, 1500 Watts, Black)
Loading...

32.

Laifen Hair Dryer SE Lite White, 150 Million Negative Ionic Blow Dryer With 100,000 RPM Brushless Motor, 1400 Watt Powerful Fast Drying High-Speed Low Noise Hairdryer, Lightweight and Compact Design
Loading...

Similar articles for you

Classy hoodies for men: Most popular everyday picks to stay snug and stylish

Hyaluronic acid shampoos can give your hair a hydration boost: Choose from 6 top-rated picks on Amazon India

These moisturisers for dry skin have gained 4 plus star ratings on Amazon: Start stocking up for winter

  • How do I choose the right trimmer for my beard type?

    Choose a trimmer based on your beard length and density. For thick beards, opt for a high-power motor with adjustable length settings. For short stubble or precision styling, a lightweight trimmer with fine blades works best. Always check for battery backup, waterproof design, and ergonomic grip.

  • What’s the difference between a trimmer and a shaver?

    A trimmer is designed to cut and style your beard or hair to a specific length, while a shaver gives a completely clean and smooth shave by removing hair from the root. Trimmers are great for daily maintenance, whereas shavers are ideal for clean-shaven looks.

  • Are grooming kits better than buying individual tools?

    If you’re starting out or want a complete grooming solution, a grooming kit is a smarter investment. It usually includes multiple attachments for beard, nose, ear, and body grooming, offering better value for money compared to buying each tool separately.

  • Can I use the same trimmer for beard and body grooming?

    Some trimmers are multi-purpose, but it’s more hygienic to use separate attachments or devices for your face and body. Look for trimmers labeled as “all-in-one grooming kits” if you want versatility with safety.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / From beard to body: Top 8 grooming tools for men that every contemporary man needs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On