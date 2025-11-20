Men’s Health Awareness Month: 8 winter sunscreens that help protect men’s skin from dryness and UV exposure

Most men think sunscreen is only for use in the summer. Once the temperature drops, the bottle gets pushed to the back of the shelf. But here’s the catch: the winter sun is still working quietly in the background. Ultraviolet A rays pass through clouds, fog, and even car windows, affecting skin every single day. This becomes a bigger issue in winter because the skin is already under pressure. Cold air outside and heaters indoors pull moisture away, leaving the face dry, tight, and prone to irritation. Add steady UV exposure on top of this, and the skin ends up dealing with dullness, rough texture, and long-term damage that often goes unnoticed. Men’s Day reminder: Winter isn’t an excuse; your skin needs attention, too.(Adobe )

This Men’s Day, focus on a simple health habit that protects and restores at the same time: winter sunscreens designed for men’s skin concerns. These formulas don’t just shield from UV rays; they also help maintain moisture, calm sensitivity, and support overall skin strength through the season. Winter sunscreens will solve two major problems at once: guarding the skin from daily UV exposure and keeping it comfortable in cold, dry weather.

Key benefits sunscreen in winter :

Prevents Premature Aging

Sunscreen protects collagen and elastin by blocking UV rays that break them down, reducing wrinkles and sunspots over time, as reported by the US Dermatology Partners.

Protects Against Deep UV Damage :

Sunscreens enriched with antioxidants can neutralize UV-induced oxidative stress and help skin maintain its structure, as reported by the International Journal of Cosmetic Science.

Prevents DNA Damage :

A report by MDPI suggests that broad-spectrum filters help shield skin cells from UV-related DNA damage, reducing long-term risk.

Maintains Skin Hydration

Many winter sunscreens include moisturizing ingredients (like glycerin or hyaluronic acid), helping prevent UV-triggered dehydration and barrier damage.

8 winter sunscreens for men

Its standout feature is the ultra-light Dry-Touch feel that keeps skin comfortable even in cold, dehydrating winter weather. Neutrogena UltraSheer SPF 50+ provides robust UVA/UVB protection with Helioplex technology, making it a reliable choice for men who spend time outdoors or commute daily. The non-greasy texture suits all skin types and layers easily over moisturiser, helping prevent dryness while guarding against sun damage throughout the season.

A solid choice for men seeking strong winter protection, this multi-vitamin SPF combines niacinamide, vitamin B5, and antioxidants to support smooth, calm skin. Its light, non-greasy finish fits daily routines and works well under grooming products. Apply as the final step of your morning skincare routine, 15 minutes before heading out, for a practical Men’s Day gift for anyone who prefers simple, effective care.

If you're looking for a sunscreen that feels light and disappears quickly, this gel formula is a favourite among users for its smooth finish and lack of greasiness. Its SPF 55+ protection supports daily defence against UV exposure while keeping skin calm and comfortable. Men appreciate its ease of use, with no white cast and no heaviness, just simple coverage that fits seamlessly into any routine.

Looking for a winter sunscreen that shields your skin from sun exposure and city pollution? This aqua-gel SPF 50 PA++++ formula from The Derma Co. uses hyaluronic acid to support hydration while creating a protective film against dust and pollutants. Its light texture suits men who prefer a clean, non-greasy finish. Ideal for daily winter use, especially if your skin feels dry or dull due to cold weather and urban air.

Oil-free protection for active days! FIXDERMA Shadow Sunscreen SPF 30+ Gel is specially formulated for oily and combination skin, offering broad-spectrum UVA/UVB defence with PA+++ protection. Its lightweight gel texture absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue, making it perfect for daily wear, outdoor activities, or under makeup. Apply in the morning on clean skin to shield against UV rays while controlling shine and keeping skin fresh throughout the day.

Looking for hydration and sun protection in one? WishCare Niacinamide Oil Balance Fluid SPF 50 combines broad-spectrum PA++++ defence with soothing CICA and niacinamide. Perfect for oily and combination skin, it controls excess shine while keeping skin moisturised and healthy. Its lightweight, non-greasy formula absorbs quickly, making it ideal for daily use, morning routines, or outdoor exposure, ensuring your skin stays balanced, hydrated, and protected all winter.

If you have oily skin, this is your go-to sunscreen! Reequil Oxybenzone and OMC Free Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ offers broad-spectrum UV protection without clogging pores. Its lightweight, non-greasy formula controls excess oil and shine while shielding skin from harmful UVA/UVB rays. Free from harsh chemicals, it's gentle yet effective, making it ideal for daily use, outdoor activities, and maintaining oily skin that's balanced, fresh, and protected throughout the day.

Shield your skin the mineral way! La Shield Lightweight Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA+++ offers broad-spectrum UV protection while defending against pollution and environmental stressors. Its gentle, non-chemical formula is ideal for sensitive skin, keeping it healthy and hydrated even in harsh winter conditions. Perfect for men seeking an easy and effective daily sun and pollution defence, it absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue.

Similar stories

Soft, smooth, and winter-ready: Trust these top 8 body lotions on Myntra FWD for complete hydration

From cracked to healed: Discover Myntra FWD’s foot creams that pamper every step

FAQ’s: Winter Sunscreen Do men need sunscreen in winter? Yes. UVA rays penetrate clouds and windows year-round, causing aging, dryness, and long-term skin damage. Daily winter sunscreen protects against these risks.

How often should I apply winter sunscreen? Apply every morning on clean skin and reapply every 2–3 hours if outdoors for prolonged periods.

Which sunscreen type is best for men’s winter skin? Lightweight gels, fluids, or mineral-based sunscreens work well, especially for oily or sensitive skin, while moisturizing formulas help combat dryness.

Can sunscreen also hydrate skin in winter? Yes. Many winter sunscreens include hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid or ceramides, protecting against UV damage while keeping skin moisturized.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.