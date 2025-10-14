From cracked to healed: Discover Myntra FWD’s foot creams that pamper every step

Balancing daily household chores with a complete skin-to-body care routine can be challenging, and as a less noticeable yet important part of the body, the feet often end up being neglected. Unlike any other skincare product, foot care becomes easier with active formulation cream or lotion. To avoid long-term cracked heels, it is also equally essential to first identify the reason behind them. The reasons could range from lack of moisture and excessive pressure to improper foot care. Regardless of these causes, achieving smooth and healed soles is possible with proper care involving the application of foot cream. The below-listed brands have formulations containing ingredients like peppermint, camphor, cocoa butter, essential oils, and more that not only rejuvenate but also brighten the feet. Top foot cream to heal cracked heels from Myntra FWD(Google)

In order to choose the perfect foot cream, you need to look at a few factors like ingredients that offer deep hydration, healing and repairing agents that cure damaged skin, texture that is ideal as per the skin type, targeted benefits to get better results, and odor. The options in this listicle are based on assessments of user reviews and ratings on Myntra FWD.

Best foot cream picks from Myntra FWD

The Vilvah Foot Cream is formulated with ingredients like peppermint oil, which helps repair cracked heels; avocado butter, which treats dry skin, psoriasis, and eczema; and shea butter, which soothes irritation and rashes. The benefits don’t end here; it also offers healing properties that help prevent cuts and sores. The brand claims that about 88% of customers notice an improvement in cracked heels within two weeks.

Chemist at Play Foot Cream hydrates, soothes, and protects damaged heels. The key highlight is that it is even safe for those with diabetic feet. It is dermatologically tested and contains no alcohol, sulfates, or gluten and is also vegan. This foot crack cream targets sore feet, itchy soles, corns, calluses, and cracked, rough, and dry feet with its active formulation containing 10% urea that provides deep hydration, natural AHAs that exfoliate dead skin cells, and shea butter that offers deep nourishment.

The brand claims to offer visibly healed feet in just five days. The Moha Cream for cracked heels is formulated with papaya, aloe vera, peppermint, and kapur kachri. Peppermint improves circulation and reduces itching in the heels, aloe vera soothes and hydrates the skin, papaya helps treat dry, hard, and cracked skin, while kapur kachri rejuvenates skin cells with its anti-inflammatory properties. Those dealing with diabetic feet can also use this safely.

The key benefits of this cream for cracked heels from Fix Derma include calming and healing cracked feet, deeply moisturizing the heels, preventing corns and calluses, and promoting softer, smoother feet. It is a dermatologically tested cream that offers 3X moisture, making it great for rejuvenated feet. It contains urea for hydration and healing, lactic acid for exfoliation and smoothness, and allantoin for treating dry, itchy, and scaly skin, while menthol crystals relieve discomfort.

TNW Foot Cream for cracked heels is enriched with Moroccan oil to prevent sun damage, turmeric oil for healing cracked feet, coconut oil for hydration, shea butter for promoting softness, olive oil for deeply nourishing the feet, cocoa butter for long-lasting hydration, and vitamin E for rejuvenated feet. It has a non-greasy and non-sticky formula, and its lightweight texture makes it easily absorbed into the skin.

Top foot creams from Myntra FWD: FAQs What are some of the best foot cream brands? Fixderma, Moha, TNW, Chemist at Play, etc., are some of the good options available as per their reviews and ratings on Myntra FWD.

What key factors to look for while choosing the cream for cracked heels? Lack of moisture/dryness, excessive pressure, and improper foot care are some of the causes that lead to cracked heels.

What is urea cream for feet? Urea cream deeply hydrates the skin, exfoliates it, and also improves absorption with its healing properties, making it one of the important ingredients in foot creams.

What is special about foot cream? Foot cream with an active formulation may not just reduce it but also rejuvenate the cracked sole.

