Maryland doctor explains the safe way to remove earwax: Cotton swabs and bobby pins should never be used
Cleaning earwax build-up may look like a simple task, but needs to be performed with great care to avoid risk of injury. Dr Sood shares the right way.
Building up of earwax is a common experience for people across the globe, and while the most popular way to deal with it is using cotton swabs, it is not one that is medically recommended.
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Taking to Instagram on March 20, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine, shared the right way to deal with the problem, which can become a serious health issue. Take a look at his video here.
Removing earwax safely…
“Earwax is actually protective,” stated Dr Sood in a video. “It traps dust, bacteria and debris, while helping keep the ear canal lubricated.”
However, trouble begins when earwax builds up and hardens within the ear canal, forming a blockage. According to the physician, it can cause “hearing loss, fullness, ringing, and even dizziness.”
At that point, one should not resort to using “cotton swabs, bobby pins, or ear candling,” cautioned Dr Sood. Despite their popularity, these methods often push the wax deeper into the ear and risk causing greater injury.
The right thing to do is to reach out to a healthcare professional, who often removes the earwax using “specialised tools, suction and gentle irrigation under direct visualisation so the wax can be safely lifted out without damaging the ear canal or the eardrum,” noted Dr Sood.
“Earwax is normally protective, but when it blocks the canal, safe removal can make a big difference in both hearing and in comfort,” he added.
What exactly is earwax?
According to the Cleveland Clinic website, earwax, also known as cerumen, is a waxy secretion produced by sebaceous and ceruminous glands found within the ear canal from the opening to the eardrum.
Earwax nourishes and protects the skin inside the ear. Their functions include the following:
- Acts as a waterproof lining for the ear canal
- Moisturises the ears so they don’t dry out
- Traps dirt and dust so they can’t reach and damage the eardrum
- Releases substances that protect against bacterial and fungal infections
- Carries dead skin cells and other debris out of the ears
Earwax are generally of two types, and the type one a person has depends on their genetics. They are as follows:
- Wet earwax: The most common type, it is soft, sticky and more likely to be yellow or brown.
- Dry earwax: The less common type, it is dry, flaky and more likely to be grey or tan.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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