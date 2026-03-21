Maryland doctor explains the safe way to remove earwax: Cotton swabs and bobby pins should never be used

Taking to Instagram on March 20, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine, shared the right way to deal with the problem, which can become a serious health issue. Take a look at his video here .

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Building up of earwax is a common experience for people across the globe, and while the most popular way to deal with it is using cotton swabs, it is not one that is medically recommended.

Removing earwax safely… “Earwax is actually protective,” stated Dr Sood in a video. “It traps dust, bacteria and debris, while helping keep the ear canal lubricated.”

However, trouble begins when earwax builds up and hardens within the ear canal, forming a blockage. According to the physician, it can cause “hearing loss, fullness, ringing, and even dizziness.”

At that point, one should not resort to using “cotton swabs, bobby pins, or ear candling,” cautioned Dr Sood. Despite their popularity, these methods often push the wax deeper into the ear and risk causing greater injury.

The right thing to do is to reach out to a healthcare professional, who often removes the earwax using “specialised tools, suction and gentle irrigation under direct visualisation so the wax can be safely lifted out without damaging the ear canal or the eardrum,” noted Dr Sood.

“Earwax is normally protective, but when it blocks the canal, safe removal can make a big difference in both hearing and in comfort,” he added.

What exactly is earwax? According to the Cleveland Clinic website, earwax, also known as cerumen, is a waxy secretion produced by sebaceous and ceruminous glands found within the ear canal from the opening to the eardrum.

Earwax nourishes and protects the skin inside the ear. Their functions include the following:

Acts as a waterproof lining for the ear canal

Moisturises the ears so they don’t dry out

Traps dirt and dust so they can’t reach and damage the eardrum

Releases substances that protect against bacterial and fungal infections

Carries dead skin cells and other debris out of the ears Earwax are generally of two types, and the type one a person has depends on their genetics. They are as follows:

Wet earwax: The most common type, it is soft, sticky and more likely to be yellow or brown.

Dry earwax: The less common type, it is dry, flaky and more likely to be grey or tan. Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.