Physician highlights health benefits of GLP-1 drugs that go beyond weight loss: Osteoarthritis to cardiovascular events

Highlighting the findings of the study, Eric wrote, “We used to think that the benefit of GLP-1 drugs (like Ozempic) was dependent on weight loss. Now we know so many health benefits have little to do with that." He added, "Independent of weight loss, semaglutide (Ozempic) improves knee arthritis by cartilage restoration, in both the mouse model and a small randomised clinical trial.”

On February 10, Eric Topol, a physician-scientist and founder and director of Scripps Research Translational Institute, highlighted the many benefits of GLP-1 drugs by sharing a February 9 study – ‘Semaglutide ameliorates osteoarthritis progression through a weight loss-independent metabolic restoration mechanism.’

GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy, for the longest time, have been thought to have benefits that are dependent on weight loss. However, a new study shows that many of its health benefits have little to do with weight loss.

Summarising the study's findings, Eric highlighted the many benefits of taking GLP-1 drugs. According to him, these drugs also help in osteoarthritis (OA), heart outcomes, kidney health, and liver health.

In OA, the GLP-1 drugs were found to affect cartilage restoration in a mouse model (a laboratory mouse used to study aspects of human physiology or disease) and a pilot randomised clinical trial (a small version of the main study).

Moreover, it found that GLP-1 therapy altered cellular metabolism in cartilage cells, shifting them away from glycolysis (a less efficient energy-generating pathway) toward oxidative metabolism (a more efficient one).

Impact on the liver, heart and kidney Meanwhile, in heart outcomes, the study found that 66% of the reduction in major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) was unrelated to weight loss; arterial inflammation was reduced immediately. As for kidney outcomes, it found a 100% effect independent of weight loss and direct interaction with GLP-1 receptors in the kidney, reduced protein excretion.

Lastly, in the liver, the study found that 50-70% of the benefit in MASH is unrelated to weight loss and reduced lipotoxicity, and liver enzymes improved before any weight loss. Meanwhile, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) is a form of liver inflammation and damage caused by a buildup of fat in the liver.

Moreover, these findings expand the potential use of semaglutide beyond metabolic diseases to joint degenerative conditions such as osteoarthritis and other health conditions.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.