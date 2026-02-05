UK surgeon explains why eating colourful fruits and veggies offers various health benefits while keeping your gut happy

Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and popular health content creator, is breaking down why eating a wide variety of colourful plant foods is not just visually appealing, but genuinely beneficial for your overall health. In an Instagram video shared on February 5, the surgeon highlights that the more colourful your plate is, the greater the range of health benefits - with the added bonus of keeping your gut healthy and happy.

When it comes to better health and a happier gut, colour on your plate matters more than you might think. From vibrant greens to deep reds and blues, colourful fruits and vegetables are packed with plant pigments that signal powerful nutrients, protective compounds and fibre diversity. The richer and more varied your plate looks, the broader the health benefits - supporting everything from heart and brain health to digestion and longevity.

A variety of plant pigments According to Dr Rajan, eating a wider variety of colours from different plant foods delivers greater health benefits, as each colour contains unique plant compounds that offer distinct protective effects on the body.

He explains, “If you eat more colour, you get more health benefits. If your plate regularly looks like a post-apocalyptic beige food ration, you are doing your gut microbes a disservice. Different colors equals different plant compounds, which equals different health benefits.”

The surgeon goes on to share examples of differently coloured fruits and vegetables, explaining how each provides its own unique set of health benefits.

Blueberries: The deep blue colour of these berries are derived from anthocyanins, which are linked to better brain and vascular health.

Raspberries: These are rich in ellagitannins, which the gut bacteria convert into compounds linked to anti-inflammatory benefits.

Tomatoes: The red colour of tomatoes comes from lycopene, which is linked to heart health as well as a healthier gut lining.

Spinach and kale: The green pigments are associated with better eye and brain health.

A variety of fibres Dr Rajan also points out that colourful fruits and vegetables don’t just supply a range of plant compounds - they also provide a diverse mix of fibres, each offering its own benefits for gut and overall health. Eating a wider range of fibres increases fibre diversity - different types of prebiotic fibres feed different gut bacteria and ferment in different areas of the colon, producing a variety of beneficial compounds that support overall health.

The surgeon explains, “if that wasn't enough to deter you from shoveling monochrome food into your face hole, different colored plants usually mean different types of fibres. By now, everyone's telling you to eat more fibre, but it's really about eating more fibres, getting more fibre diversity, and different fibres feed different gut bacteria, and different fibers also ferment in different regions of the colon and thus produce different beneficial compounds.”

Eating a diet rich in colours supplies your body with beneficial polyphenols, antioxidants and fibre diversity all at once - keeping your gut bacteria healthy and happy. Dr Rajan concludes, “So when people say eat the rainbow, it's not just wishy-washy pseudoscience. You're getting polyphenols, antioxidants, and fibre diversity working together. If the only color in your diet is anaemia chic and a lack of colour, your poor gut microbiome is understimulated, underfed, and deeply bored.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.