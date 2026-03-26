Longevity doctor shares 5 biomarkers that silently elevate your risk of heart attacks: Inflammation, soft plaque, more
Heart disease does not appear overnight, but builds up through silent processes inside your body. Dr Vassily shares 5 biomarkers that indicate higher risk.
Heart disease rarely announces itself before it strikes, but it also doesn’t develop overnight. It is the result of years of accumulated lifestyle habits, dietary choices, and silent internal processes that gradually increase risk without obvious warning signs. The challenge is that many of these changes happen quietly within the body, long before symptoms appear. The good news, however, is that several of these hidden risk factors can be measured through specific biomarkers – offering a crucial window to detect potential danger early and take proactive steps towards better heart health.
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Dr Vassily Eliopoulos – a longevity expert with an MD from Cornell University and Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Longevity Health, widely known as Dr Vass – has highlighted five key biomarkers that may be silently increasing your risk of heart attacks, all of which can be measured to better assess risk and take timely, preventive action.
In an Instagram video shared on March 25, the longevity specialist highlights, “If you're over 40, here are five things that are happening in your body right now that are raising your heart attack risk with no symptoms whatsoever. Heart disease is a silent process. No warning, no pain, no sign until something breaks, and by the time you feel it, it's been building for decades.”
ApoB
According to Dr Vassily, Apolipoprotein B (ApoB) particles are the true drivers of plaque buildup in the arteries. ApoB is the main protein responsible for carrying all atherogenic particles in the bloodstream, including LDL and VLDL. This means your overall LDL levels may appear normal, while ApoB remains dangerously elevated – signalling a higher number of harmful particles circulating in the blood and, consequently, a greater risk of heart disease.
He stresses, “Your ApoB might be silently elevated. ApoB particles are the actual drivers of plaque buildup, and they can be dangerously high while your LDL looks completely normal.”
Insulin resistance
Dr Vassily highlights that blood sugar levels can appear completely normal, yet insulin resistance may still be present – a key underlying driver of many metabolic diseases. He notes that the most effective way to detect this early is through a fasting insulin test, a marker that is not routinely recommended despite its clinical importance.
The longevity doctor emphasises, “You may have insulin resistance right now. Most people with insulin resistance have totally normal blood sugars. The only way to know is fasting insulin, a test that almost no doctor orders by default.”
Soft plaque
Soft plaque buildup in the arteries is one of the most common triggers of heart attacks. Dr Vassily explains that these unstable plaques are often missed during routine stress tests, which are better at detecting hardened, flow-limiting blockages. In contrast, soft plaque may not significantly restrict blood flow, but it is far more vulnerable to rupture – making it a hidden yet dangerous contributor to sudden cardiac events.
The doctor notes, “Your arteries already have soft plaque buildup. Soft plaque usually doesn't restrict blood flow, so stress tests miss it entirely, but it can rupture and cause sudden heart attacks.”
Chronic inflammation
Chronic inflammation in the body is often the silent starting point for many diseases. According to Dr Vassily, markers such as high-sensitivity CRP, homocysteine, and oxidised LDL can help detect early, underlying arterial damage – often long before any visible symptoms appear.
He explains, “Your chronic inflammation may be measurably elevated. High sensitivity CRP, homocysteine, and oxidised LDL – these track silent arterial damage years before symptoms, and they're almost never included in a basic panel.”
Lp(a)
Lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a), is a genetically inherited LDL-like particle that significantly increases the risk of heart disease. Dr Vassily highlights that nearly one in five people carry elevated levels of Lp(a), making it one of the strongest predictors of cardiovascular risk – yet it remains one of the most overlooked and under-tested markers in routine health screenings.
The longevity specialist explains, “Your Lp(a) may be genetically elevated. One in five people carry elevated Lp(a), one of the strongest predictors of heart disease. It's genetic. It doesn't respond to diet and it's almost never tested.”
Dr Vassily emphasises the importance of measuring these parameters, noting that while these processes remain invisible as they unfold inside the body, they are very much measurable. Tracking them can help you better understand your risk profile and take timely, preventive action – before a serious health crisis develops.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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