Tip of the day: Walk this way to see better health benefits, weight loss and lowered heart disease risks
Tip of the day:Walking is a daily essential, but it falls flat if you are not using proper techniques to maximise the health benefit.
Walking is one of the simplest ways to stay active. The familiarity with the 10,000-step goal is widespread, with many treating it as non-negotiable, clocking in their daily step count without fail. But is it the only way to walk correctly? While the number of steps is essential, you may not be paying attention to the pace. This oversight may cost you, as you may not be maximising your daily walks. The health tip for the day addresses why how you walk is critical.
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Tip of the day: Maintain your pace
According to a study published in Annals of Internal Medicine on October 28, 2025, the pace you set while walking needs attention, too. Even if you are meeting the 10,000-step goal, improving your pace is important. The research suggests aiming for longer, continuous stretches instead of shorter, interrupted walks. In other words, prioritise uninterrupted walking sessions rather than treating your walk like a slow evening stroll.
As per the study, those who walked for 15 minutes or more continuously had a 0.8 per cent risk of early death and a 4.39 per cent risk of heart disease. This is in sharp contrast to those who walked more like a stroll, with short, interrupted bursts, who had a much higher 4.36 per cent risk of early death and a 13.03 per cent risk of heart disease.
How to know you are walking correctly?
Fitness coach Bobby, who frequently offers helpful insights on how one can exercise better, explained how to tell if you are walking correctly or not: "You can talk but not sing.” The fitness coach noted that you should be able to hold a conversation but not sing comfortably. And along with this, you are also expected to be slightly breathless and warm, which indicates that your body is in the fat-burning zone. Instead of treating your daily walks as a to-do on your list, it is high time you focus on the quality of the walk. Reaching the 10,000-step milestone is not enough if the pace is too slow or inconsistent.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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