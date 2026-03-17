Tip of the day: Walk this way to see better health benefits, weight loss and lowered heart disease risks

According to a study published in Annals of Internal Medicine on October 28, 2025, the pace you set while walking needs attention, too. Even if you are meeting the 10,000-step goal, improving your pace is important. The research suggests aiming for longer, continuous stretches instead of shorter, interrupted walks. In other words, prioritise uninterrupted walking sessions rather than treating your walk like a slow evening stroll. As per the study, those who walked for 15 minutes or more continuously had a 0.8 per cent risk of early death and a 4.39 per cent risk of heart disease. This is in sharp contrast to those who walked more like a stroll, with short, interrupted bursts, who had a much higher 4.36 per cent risk of early death and a 13.03 per cent risk of heart disease.

Walking is one of the simplest ways to stay active. The familiarity with the 10,000-step goal is widespread, with many treating it as non-negotiable, clocking in their daily step count without fail. But is it the only way to walk correctly? While the number of steps is essential, you may not be paying attention to the pace. This oversight may cost you, as you may not be maximising your daily walks. The health tip for the day addresses why how you walk is critical. ALSO READ: Cardiologist reveals the power of walking, saying, ‘I prescribe this more often than pills…’

Fitness coach Bobby, who frequently offers helpful insights on how one can exercise better, explained how to tell if you are walking correctly or not: "You can talk but not sing.” The fitness coach noted that you should be able to hold a conversation but not sing comfortably. And along with this, you are also expected to be slightly breathless and warm, which indicates that your body is in the fat-burning zone. Instead of treating your daily walks as a to-do on your list, it is high time you focus on the quality of the walk. Reaching the 10,000-step milestone is not enough if the pace is too slow or inconsistent.

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