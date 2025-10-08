Cardiologist reveals the power of walking, saying, ‘I prescribe this more often than pills…’

Medicines help manage and regulate health conditions. However, there are also organic ways to manage health issues without relying entirely on pills. The value of medication is not being downplayed, but there are organic, non-medication routes to take care of your health conditions as well. It's actually simpler than you think. Walking holistically benefits your health. (Adobe Stock)

ALSO READ: Just 15 minutes of brisk walking a day may cut death risk by 20%, study finds

Memphis-based cardiologist Dr Dmitry Yaranov, who specialises in heart failure, advanced heart failure, heart transplantation, and mechanical circulatory support, shared in a September 7 Instagram post on how walking can transform health. He revealed that he has seen improvements in the health of those patients who regularly walk.

More helpful than pills

In fact, he recommended walking more than pills often. He added, “I prescribe this more often than pills: just 30–60 minutes of walking a day can literally transform your heart, your mind, and your life. I’ve seen patients go from exhausted to energised, anxious to peaceful, not because of a new drug, but because they started to move.”

Not only does walking act as a preventive measure, but it also helps regulate health substantially. According to the cardiologist, walking is the most ‘underrated therapy,' as one does not always require a fancy gym subscription or supplements to improve their health. It demonstrates the importance of simplicity and the sheer power of movement daily, indicating that true wellness can indeed begin with something as basic and accessible as regular walking, positively impacting both physical and mental health.

Benefits of walking

The benefits of walking begin right from your first step! Every minute sets off a positive chain of health benefits that keep building the longer you walk. Cardiologist Yaranov shared these 7 benefits, walking duration-wise:

1 min: Blood flow surges — your heart thanks you

5 min: Mood lifts, anxiety eases

10 min: Cortisol (stress hormone) drops

15 min: Blood sugar starts to balance

30 min: Fat burning switches on

45 min: Mental fog fades, overthinking quiets

60 min: Dopamine (your happiness fuel) rises

So even if you are running short on time and can't clock in the designated 7k or 10k steps within the limited time, don't consider it as an excuse to skip walking, as every step contributes to your health.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.