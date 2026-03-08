Cardiologist shares 8 facts about heart health that every woman should know about: ‘Heart disease behaves differently…’
Dr Yaranov highlights that heart disease symptoms often manifest differently for women. He shares 8 facts about women's cardiovascular health.
Heart health is often discussed in general terms, but women’s cardiovascular health remains widely overlooked and underdiagnosed. Despite heart disease being the leading cause of death among women worldwide, it is still frequently perceived as a “man’s disease.” This misconception, combined with a long-standing gender gap in healthcare, means that many diagnostic standards and symptom checklists have historically been based on male patients. As a result, signs of heart disease in women being missed, misunderstood, or dismissed, leading to delayed diagnosis and treatment, is often a scary reality in healthcare.
Dr Dmitry Yaranov, a cardiologist and heart-transplant specialist with expertise in advanced heart failure and mechanical circulatory support, has shared eight important facts about women’s cardiovascular health, highlighting how heart disease often presents and progresses differently in women.
In an Instagram video shared on March 8, the cardiologist highlights, “Today is International Women’s Day, and there is one health fact that still surprises many people. Heart disease is the number one cause of death in women. Yet it remains underrecognised and often misunderstood. Here are eight facts every woman should know about her heart.”
1. Leading cause of death in women
According to Dr Yaranov, heart disease remains the leading cause of death among women, yet it continues to be widely misunderstood and often perceived as a “man’s disease.” This misconception can prevent many women from recognising the risks and seeking timely care. He stresses, “Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women. Despite this, it is still commonly perceived as a ‘man’s disease’.”
2. Heart attack symptoms are different
The cardiologist highlights that heart attack symptoms often present very differently for women. In most cases, there is no dramatic chest pain - instead the warning signs can manifest as nausea, fatigue, dizziness, jaw pain or breathlessness, making them easy to overlook or misinterpret. Dr Yaranov explains, “Heart attack symptoms in women can look very different. Instead of crushing chest pain, women may experience nausea, unusual fatigue, dizziness, jaw pain, or shortness of breath.”
3. Heart attacks are more dangerous
Heart attacks can often be more dangerous in women. Dr Yaranov points out that women are more likely to die from a heart attack, largely because their symptoms are frequently recognised later or mistaken for other conditions, leading to delays in diagnosis and treatment. He highlights, “Heart attacks are often more dangerous for women. Women are more likely to die within the first year after a heart attack, partly because symptoms are recognised later and treatment is delayed.”
4. Heart disease behaves differently
The cardiologist also draws attention to the fact that heart disease often manifests differently in women. Plaque can build up in the arteries in distinct ways, which means traditional diagnostic tests may sometimes fail to detect the condition early. He explains, “Heart disease behaves differently in women. Plaque can build differently in the arteries, which means traditional diagnostic tests sometimes miss it.”
5. Emotional health matters
Dr Yaranov emphasises that emotional well-being plays a crucial role in women’s heart health. Mental health challenges such as stress, anxiety, and depression can have a more pronounced impact on cardiovascular health in women, increasing their risk of heart-related complications. He explains, “Emotional health matters for the heart. Stress, anxiety, and depression have a stronger cardiovascular impact in women than many people realise.”
6. Risk rises after menopause
The cardiologist notes that the risk of cardiovascular disease in women can rise significantly after menopause. Hormonal changes during this stage can affect blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and overall vascular health, ultimately increasing the likelihood of heart-related complications. He explains, “Risk rises significantly after menopause. The drop in oestrogen accelerates changes in blood pressure, cholesterol, and vascular health.”
7. Women are less likely to receive proper treatment
Highlighting the persistent gender gap in healthcare, Dr Yaranov notes that women are often less likely than men to receive timely medical procedures, appropriate medications, or even emergency interventions such as CPR. He emphasises, “Women are less likely to receive aggressive treatment. Studies consistently show women are less likely to receive procedures, medications, or even CPR compared with men.”
8. The good news: Most heart disease is prevention
Dr Yaranov reassures that, despite these concerns, the good news is that most heart diseases are largely preventable. Adopting a healthy lifestyle, managing key risk factors, and undergoing regular health check-ups can significantly lower the risk of cardiovascular events. The cardiologist highlights, “The good news: most heart disease is preventable. Healthy lifestyle, risk factor control, and regular checkups can dramatically reduce risk. Your heart works for you every second of your life. Today is a good reminder to take care of it.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
