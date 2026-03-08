Cardiologist shares 8 facts about heart health that every woman should know about: ‘Heart disease behaves differently…’

Heart health is often discussed in general terms, but women’s cardiovascular health remains widely overlooked and underdiagnosed. Despite heart disease being the leading cause of death among women worldwide, it is still frequently perceived as a “man’s disease.” This misconception, combined with a long-standing gender gap in healthcare, means that many diagnostic standards and symptom checklists have historically been based on male patients. As a result, signs of heart disease in women being missed, misunderstood, or dismissed, leading to delayed diagnosis and treatment, is often a scary reality in healthcare. Heart attacks often present with different symptoms for women. (Unsplash)

Dr Dmitry Yaranov, a cardiologist and heart-transplant specialist with expertise in advanced heart failure and mechanical circulatory support, has shared eight important facts about women’s cardiovascular health, highlighting how heart disease often presents and progresses differently in women.

In an Instagram video shared on March 8, the cardiologist highlights, “Today is International Women’s Day, and there is one health fact that still surprises many people. Heart disease is the number one cause of death in women. Yet it remains underrecognised and often misunderstood. Here are eight facts every woman should know about her heart.”