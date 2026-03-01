Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares 3 lab tests to determine cardiovascular disease risk that people miss
Standard heart panels do not always offer a clear picture of your total cardiovascular disease risk. Dr London shares 3 lab tests that you should get checked.
Most people visit their primary care physician each year and undergo routine blood work, trusting that standard cholesterol tests provide a complete picture of their heart health. While these panels offer valuable insights, they may not tell the whole story. Cardiovascular risk is complex, and certain lesser-known markers can reveal hidden inflammation, genetic predisposition and the true burden of harmful particles in the bloodstream. Understanding these additional indicators can help provide a more comprehensive assessment of long-term heart health.
Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with over 25 years of experience, has outlined three essential lab tests he recommends checking - markers that are often not included in a standard heart panel. In an Instagram video shared on March 1, he explains how these markers influence cardiovascular health and why he believes they should be routinely checked by everyone.
Apolipoprotein B (ApoB)
According to Dr London, a standard heart panel typically measures HDL, LDL and triglycerides, but it does not assess the actual number of atherogenic particles circulating in the bloodstream. For a more accurate evaluation of cardiovascular risk, he recommends testing Apolipoprotein B levels, which provide a clearer measure of the particles responsible for arterial plaque and blockages.
He highlights, “The first one would be ApoB or Apolipoprotein B. When you go to your primary care physician, the typical panel includes HDL, LDL, and triglyceride. ApoB gives you a total particle count of the atherogenic or dangerous cholesterol. These are the particles that can actually penetrate the vessel wall and cause blockages. Every LDL, VLDL, IDL, and Lp(a) particle carries one ApoB molecule.”
Lipoprotein(a)
The heart surgeon describes this as a cholesterol particle with a distinct protein “tail.” He explains that it serves as a genetic marker, offering deeper insight into an individual’s inherited risk of developing cardiovascular disease.
He explains, “The next one is LP(a) or Lipoprotein(a). Think about this as a cholesterol molecule with a tail. From an evolutionary standpoint, this probably helped with clotting, but a more contemporary mindset tells us that this is probably a genetic marker for increased cardiovascular risk. Roughly 1 in 5 people have elevated Lp(a). Most people never get tested.”
High-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP)
Dr London highlights that another crucial marker is high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP), which reflects the overall level of inflammation in the body - a major underlying driver of chronic conditions, including cardiovascular disease.
He emphasises, “And finally is high-sensitivity C-reactive protein or hs-CRP. This gives you an indication of your full body inflammation, and we know that inflammation is a driver of many chronic disease states, including cardiovascular disease.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
