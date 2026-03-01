Woman shares 3 wholesome, protein-rich dinner recipes that help her ‘keep a flat tummy at 60’: Avocado pasta, pumpkin…
Want to wake up with a snatched waist? Try out these three satisfying dinner recipes that are balanced and loaded with proteins.
Maintaining a flat tummy can feel increasingly challenging with age, particularly for women navigating hormonal fluctuations, slower metabolism and changes in body composition. Bloating, water retention and shifts in fat distribution are common, making consistency with nutrition all the more important. However, focusing on balanced, protein-rich meals not only helps support metabolic health but also promotes satiety and weight management.
Also Read | Diabetologist with 24 years of experience shares 5 food mistakes that are silently increasing your heart attack risk
Gina Drewalowski, a 60-year-old German content creator, has shared three satisfying and wholesome dinner recipes packed with balanced macros and rich in protein - meals she says help her maintain a flat tummy at 60.
In an Instagram video shared on February 27, she states, “Not every day is a flat-tummy day - and that’s perfectly okay. Especially in the evening, nourishing your body with balanced, protein-rich meals matters. These are just feel-good dinner ideas - always adapt them to your personal lifestyle and needs!”
Check out the recipes below!
Pumpkin protein wrap
Ingredients:
- ¼ grated Hokkaido pumpkin
- 1 egg
- 2 tbsp grated cheese
- Feta, spinach, red pepper and turkey
- Salt and pepper
Method:
- Mix grated pumpkin, egg and cheese.
- Spread thinly on baking paper.
- Bake at 180°C for 30 to 40 minutes until golden.
- Fill with feta, vegetables and turkey.
- Roll up, drizzle with olive oil or yoghurt sauce if desired, and serve.
Macros per portion:
- 430 kcal (approx)
- 46 g protein
- 20 g carbs
- 20 g fat
Avocado pistachio pasta with prawns
Ingredients:
- 75 g spaghetti (dry)
- ½ avocado
- Pistachios
- Parmesan
- 120 g prawns
- Garlic
- Rocket
- 1 tsp olive oil
Method:
- Blend avocado, pistachios and parmesan into a smooth, creamy sauce.
- Cook the pasta according to packet instructions.
- Saute prawns with garlic until cooked through.
- Combine pasta, prawns and sauce.
- Finish with rocket and a drizzle of olive oil, then serve.
Macros per portion:
- 707 kcal (approx)
- 45 g protein
- 68 g carbs
- 31 g fat
Caramelised carrots on whipped feta
Ingredients:
- Light feta blended with 100 g Skyr (or yoghurt)
- Carrots roasted with olive oil and honey
- Lime zest
- Pecans
Method:
- Blend feta and Skyr until smooth and creamy.
- Roast carrots at high heat until tender and caramelised.
- Spread the feta cream onto a plate.
- Top with roasted carrots, lime zest and pecans.
- Finish with a drizzle of olive oil and serve.
Macros per portion:
- 430 kcal (approx)
- 32 g protein
- 25 g carbs
- 22 g fat
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.