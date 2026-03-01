Woman shares 3 wholesome, protein-rich dinner recipes that help her ‘keep a flat tummy at 60’: Avocado pasta, pumpkin…

Maintaining a flat tummy can feel increasingly challenging with age, particularly for women navigating hormonal fluctuations, slower metabolism and changes in body composition. Bloating, water retention and shifts in fat distribution are common, making consistency with nutrition all the more important. However, focusing on balanced, protein-rich meals not only helps support metabolic health but also promotes satiety and weight management. Try out Gina's dinner recipes to wake up with a flat tummy next day! (Image generated via Google Gemini)

Also Read | Diabetologist with 24 years of experience shares 5 food mistakes that are silently increasing your heart attack risk

Gina Drewalowski, a 60-year-old German content creator, has shared three satisfying and wholesome dinner recipes packed with balanced macros and rich in protein - meals she says help her maintain a flat tummy at 60.

In an Instagram video shared on February 27, she states, “Not every day is a flat-tummy day - and that’s perfectly okay. Especially in the evening, nourishing your body with balanced, protein-rich meals matters. These are just feel-good dinner ideas - always adapt them to your personal lifestyle and needs!”