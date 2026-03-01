Diabetologist with 24 years of experience shares 5 food mistakes that are silently increasing your heart attack risk

Dr Brijmohan Arora, a diabetologist with over 24 years of experience practising in Dwarka, New Delhi, has identified five key foods that he considers among the leading contributors to heart attacks. In an Instagram video shared on February 28, he states, “If you want to never have a sudden heart attack, you must remove these five mistakes from your diet. These five mistakes silently damage your heart from within, and symptoms often appear only at the time of a heart attack. These five food choices increase inflammation and insulin resistance , leading to damage to the heart and blood vessels.”

Heart attacks rarely occur without warning; they are often the result of years of silent damage building up within the heart and blood vessels. Unhealthy lifestyle choices - particularly a poor diet - gradually fuel inflammation , insulin resistance and arterial damage, compounding cardiovascular risk over time. While the consequences may appear sudden, the process is typically slow and cumulative. The good news, however, is that long-term heart health is largely influenced by daily habits.

Seed oils Dr Arora advises limiting the use of refined seed oils such as mustard and sunflower oil, noting that excessive consumption may contribute to oxidative stress - a process linked to potential strain on heart and vascular health. Instead, he suggests opting for traditional fats like butter, ghee and coconut oil, as part of a more balanced and mindful approach to everyday cooking.

He explains, “The first wrong food choice is seed oils, which include mustard and sunflower oil. These increase reactive oxygen species, leading to oxidative stress in the body, which primarily harms the heart and blood vessels. For cooking, I advise using butter, ghee, coconut oil, or peanut oil in small quantities.”

Packaged and processed foods Ultra-processed carbohydrates commonly found in packaged foods are often the main culprits behind sharp spikes in blood sugar and insulin levels. Over time, the diabetologist notes that these repeated surges can trigger chronic inflammation and contribute to damage within the arterial walls, increasing cardiovascular strain. Additionally, excess refined carbs are more likely to be stored as visceral fat, further elevating the risk of heart disease and metabolic complications.

He highlights, “The next fatal mistake is eating packaged foods like chips. These are ultra-processed carbohydrates containing high levels of preservatives, salt, and carbs. They cause instant spikes in sugar and insulin, which increase inflammation and damage the arteries. Furthermore, they promote visceral fat, which increases atherosclerosis through inflammation, significantly raising heart disease risk.”

Sugary drinks Liquid sugar found in fizzy and sugary drinks causes a sharp spike in blood sugar and insulin levels, while simultaneously lowering good (HDL) cholesterol in the bloodstream. Moreover, according to Dr Arora, it also increases triglyceride levels, which can contribute to heart damage.

He explains, “I often see children consuming cold drinks, sugary drinks, juices, and energy drinks. Liquid sugar enters the bloodstream very rapidly, causing sharp spikes in sugar and insulin. This results in a decrease in good cholesterol (HDL) and an increase in triglycerides, which damages the heart.”

Refined grains Processed carbohydrates such as pasta, noodles and bread are made from refined grains that can significantly impair metabolic health. The diabetologist emphasises that regular consumption may contribute to insulin resistance and heightened inflammation - both of which place added strain on the heart and increase the risk of cardiovascular damage.

Dr Arora emphasises, “The fourth mistake is consuming refined grains like pasta, noodles, and bread. These are highly damaging as they lead to insulin resistance and increased body inflammation, ultimately harming the heart.”

Processed meats Dr Arora highlights that processed meats such as sausages and salamis can be harmful to metabolic health, as they are high in nitrates, salt and preservatives - compounds that may gradually compromise cardiovascular function and impair overall heart health.

He explains, “The fifth mistake is eating processed meats or chicken, such as salami or sausages. These contain high amounts of nitrates, sodium, and preservatives, all of which are metabolically unhealthy.”

The diabetologist emphasises that multiple large scale studies have consistently proved that these five foods are the leading risk factors for heart attacks, and no matter how many “heart health” supplements you take, you cannot “out-supplement” a bad diet.

He concludes, “Multiple large-scale studies consistently identify these five mistakes as the primary factors leading to heart attacks. It is a misconception to think that you can "out-supplement" a bad diet. Regardless of how many supplements you take, continuing these dietary habits will damage your body and heart.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.