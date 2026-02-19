California cardiologist with 20 years of experience debunks 'biggest myth about heart attacks'

Dr Bhojraj argues that true prevention isn't about monitoring for symptoms, but about identifying the microscopic damage occurring years — or even decades — before a crisis.

According to the California-based cardiologist, the misconception that heart disease strikes suddenly like a bolt of lightning is one of the most dangerous beliefs a patient can hold. He says, "I’ve treated enough patients to tell you this with certainty: The problem is not that heart disease appears suddenly. It’s that it progresses silently. Most people don’t realise they’re at risk until something forces them to."

Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, an interventional cardiologist and functional medicine expert with over 20 years of experience, took to Instagram on February 18 to share what he calls the 'biggest myth about heart attacks'.

In a medical landscape often defined by emergency rooms and high-stakes surgeries, one US-based cardiologist is urging the public to stop waiting for a medical emergency. His message is simple but sobering: heart attacks rarely start with chest pain. Also read | Cardiologist shares top prevention tips for people in 20s, 30s, 40s to reduce risk of heart attacks and heart disease

Moving beyond 'everything looks okay' A significant portion of Dr Bhojraj’s Instagram post is aimed at the 'standard' check-up. He challenges patients to ask more of their doctors and healthcare providers, suggesting that a quick glance at a lab report is insufficient for long-term survival.

He highlights several key areas that are often glossed over in routine visits: "Let me ask you something. When was the last time someone truly reviewed your numbers with you? Not just ordered labs. Not just glanced at a chart. Not just said 'everything looks okay'. But actually sat down and explained your cholesterol patterns. Your inflammation markers. Your blood pressure trends. And what those numbers mean for your future — five, 10, 15 years from now."

A shift from 'aftermath' to 'strategy' Dr Bhojraj says his proactive approach stems from his years in the trenches of emergency medicine. Having spent the earlier half of his career performing late-night hospital admissions and emergency procedures, he says he grew weary of hearing the same refrain from patients: "I never thought this would happen to me."

"What I saw over and over again was this: The warning signs were there. The risk was building. No one had connected the dots early enough," he adds.

Today, his practice has shifted from treating the damage to preventing it through personalised strategies built around individual physiology. His parting advice for those feeling 'fine' but remaining unsure of their actual internal health: "Don’t wait for your body to get louder."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.