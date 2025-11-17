Dwarka diabetologist with 24 years of experience explains hair loss is often genetic in men but reversible in women

If you’re noticing more hair on your pillow, in the shower drain, or on your brush despite trying every new hair-care product or eating healthier, the problem may run deeper than you think. Hair loss in women is often linked to nutrient deficiencies, hormonal shifts, stress, or even recovery after illness - but what many don’t realise is that it is largely preventable and reversible when the underlying cause is identified early. Certain vitamin and mineral deficiencies can cause hair loss in women, according to Dr Arora. (Unsplash)

Also Read | Dwarka diabetologist with 24 years of experience shares how to detect fatty liver without blood test: Cheekbones are...

Dr Brijmohan Arora, a diabetologist with over 24 years of experience practising in Dwarka, New Delhi, explains that hair loss in women is often preventable and reversible, and is usually a symptom rather than a disease in itself. In an Instagram video shared on 12 November, the diabetologist outlines the causes of hair loss in women and explains what you can do if you’re experiencing hair fall.

Hair loss in women

According to Dr Arora, in men, hair loss is often genetic and progressive, and can sometimes be unavoidable. In women, however, most cases are generally preventable and reversible, especially if the root cause is identified early. He highlights, “Hair loss in women is often a symptom, not a disease.”

What causes hair loss in women?

He outlines the causes of hair loss in women, explaining, “So, if there is hair loss in girls, it is either a thyroid problem, or a vitamin deficiency - a deficiency of B, a deficiency of D, or an iron deficiency, or zinc deficiency, sometimes magnesium deficiency.”

The diabetologist adds that hair loss in women could also result from carbohydrate toxicity, which he describes as, “consuming too much junk food, consuming too many processed carbohydrates.”

Stress, crash diets, post-illness recovery, and hormonal changes can also trigger hair fall and contribute to hair loss in women, according to Dr Arora.

Dr Arora lists the causes of hair loss in women.(Image generated via ChatGPT)

What to do if you're experiencing hair fall?

Dr Arora recommends undergoing a full metabolic profile and checking your vitamin levels to identify any underlying deficiencies. He stresses, “Don’t try to fix it with random supplements or home remedies. Get tested. Find the root cause. Treat it right.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.