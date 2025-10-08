Hair transplant surgeon explains how hard water makes hair loss worse, shares 6 strategies to your locks

People often blame stress, diet or genetics when their hair starts thinning or falling, but there’s another common culprit that’s often overlooked - the water from your tap. Hard water, loaded with minerals like calcium and magnesium, can quietly damage your hair over time, making it dry, brittle and prone to breakage. Dr Jangid says like hair loss can be triggered by several factors, including the quality of water, which can degrade hair health.(Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr B.L. Jangid - a dermatologist and hair transplant surgeon at SkinQure Clinic, New Delhi - discusses how hard water contributes to hair loss and affects overall hair health. He emphasises that, while hard water is not solely responsible for hair loss, it can definitely contribute to aggravating underlying conditions - and suggests six strategies to follow in order to protect your hair health.

What is hard water?

According to the dermatologist, hard water is rich in calcium and magnesium ions which latch onto each strand of hair, building up a coating and making it difficult to rinse off. These minerals can leave your hair coarse, lifeless, and prone to breakage, and over time, the buildup damages the outer layer of your hair, increasing the chances of split ends.

Dr Jangid mentions, “People often find soap or shampoo doesn’t lather well in this type of water, leaving hair feeling coated even once they’ve rinsed. It’s a frequent issue for people getting their water from underground sources in urban areas.”

How does it impact hair health?

The hair transplant surgeon explains, “Hard water is not directly responsible for hair loss issues but it can trigger or worsen hair health.” He adds that water is not the only factor responsible for hair loss, - diet, stress, hormones, scalp issues, and inherited traits also play a role - and lists three ways hard water can impact your hair:

Hair breakage: Mineral buildup can compromise the outer layer making strands fragile and hair can break instead of shedding from the roots.

Dullness and frizz: Hair can lose moisture more easily. Consequently, it can lead to frizz and dullness.

Dandruff and itchy scalp: Build-up can clog things up, making dandruff, itchiness, or skin inflammation even worse.

Tips to minimise damage

Dr Jangid shares six strategies you can follow in order to minimise damage and maintain hair health.

Shower filter - The dermatologist recommends investing on a shower filter, or alternately, a water softener, since these products reduce calcium and magnesium exposure.

Clarifying shampoo - Dr Jangid recommends using a clarifying shampoo that is designed to remove buildup, once or twice a week - as a purifying wash for your hair. He mentions, “Shampoos with EDTA or citric acid help wash away buildup. However, using these every day might dry out your hair, so don’t overdo it.”

Hair treatments - Using hydrating masks, leave-in conditioners, or gentle protein treatments can help. The dermatologist suggests looking for ingredients such as panthenol, glycerin, maybe even a little silicone - they lock moisture while reducing friction.

Reduce heat and repeated washing - He advises, “Dry hair needs gentle care. Limit heat styling; instead of rubbing roughly with a towel, dry it gently and be kind while brushing. Also, if your water’s really hard, don’t shampoo so frequently.”

Scalp health - Dr Jangid highlights the importance of a healthy scalp and recommends occasional scrubbing to get rid of the buildup. Conditions like dandruff or fungus can flare up and clog pores, hence these must be treated.

Address other causes - The hair transplant surgeon recommends checking for underlying conditions like hormone issues, thyroid conditions, nutrient deficiencies - like iron, zinc, vitamin B - or long-term health problems that might be fueling your hair loss.

While hard water may not be the sole cause of hair loss, it can exacerbate scalp and hair problems. Dr Jangid advises anyone in hard water areas experiencing hair issues to consult a dermatologist or hair specialist for the correct diagnosis and targeted treatment. He concludes, “In case you are diagnosed with any hair or scalp related issues, stick with the treatment plan! When you follow treatment accurately, but progress feels slow, don’t give up! Hair growth will take time; expect around three to four months before noticing a difference.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.