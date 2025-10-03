Simone Ashley believed 'dark skin' didn't need sunscreen: Dermatologist says this myth can delay skin cancer detection

Do you also think you don't need sunscreen for dark skin? Indian-origin British actor Simone Ashley, who recently a viral selfie moment with Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Paris Fashion Week, has revealed that she believed in this common sunscreen myth once upon a time. According to a dermatologist, this is a skincare mistake worth avoiding because sunscreen is for people of all skin types and tones. Simone Ashley was recently at the Paris Fashion Week, and took a selfie with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.(Instagram/Simone Ashley)

In a March 2025 interview with Vogue, the Bridgerton and F1 actor, who was born to Tamil parents, said: “I was very naive, and I thought because I have dark skin, I didn’t need to use sunscreen.” But she confessed that she eventually realized that “dark skin needs sun protection just as much as any other skin". Now she applies makeup only after she applies SPF and a body lotion.

Sunscreen for darker skin tones: Myths vs fact

One of the biggest sunscreen myths is that people with darker skin are naturally protected from sun damage. "While it’s true that melanin, which is responsible for the natural pigment in skin, offers some degree of protection, it does not shield anyone from harmful ultraviolet rays. Everyone, irrespective of ethnicity and skin tone, needs sunscreen," Dermatologist Dr Shareefa Chause of Mumbai-based Dr Shareefa Skin Care Clinic, tells Health Shots.

“I often remind my patients that UV radiation doesn’t discriminate. Darker skin tones may not burn as quickly, but they are still vulnerable to premature skin ageing, hyperpigmentation, and skin cancer. In fact, skin cancer in darker-skinned patients is often detected late because of this dangerous myth," adds the expert.

What happens if you don't use sunscreen on dark skin?

For those with medium to dark skin, one of the most common consequences of not using sunscreen is stubborn hyperpigmentation or dark spots that linger after acne or inflammation. The American Academy of Dermatology Association notes that darks spots and patches are one of the most common reasons why people who have darker skin tones visit a dermatologist. Sunscreen is the most effective step to prevent this from worsening.

How to choose the right sunscreen?

Look out for these factors while choosing a sunscreen for darker skin:

Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen for protection against UVA and UVB with at least a Sun Protection Factor 30

Tinted or gel-based sunscreens work better to avoid a white cast on skin

Go for water-resistant sunscreen

Do a patch test before using for your overall skin

When to use sunscreen?

Whether you’re indoors, outdoors, or it’s a cloudy day, UV rays are still present. So you must use sunscreen irrespective of where you are or what the weather feels like. Reapply sunscreen at least every three to four hours during the day.

Other tips to protect skin from the sun

Sunscreen alone cannot protect your skin from damage. Dr Chause advises that habits like using scarfs, sunglasses and hats to safeguard yourself from sun damage can help. Additionally, avoiding direct sun exposure between peak sunlight hours outdoors is important.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any questions about a medical condition.)