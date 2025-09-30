Aishwarya Rai, Bridgerton star Simone Ashley pose for happy selfie in Paris, fans dub it as ‘bestie era’

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley crossed paths with actor Aishwarya Rai while rehearsing for their show at Paris Fashion Week 2025. Simone captured the moment with a candid selfie, which has since left social media users gushing over the warm, good-friend vibes the two stars shared. Simone Ashley shared the picture with Aishwarya Rai on her Instagram Stories.

Simone Ashley’s selfie moment with Aishwarya

Aishwarya recently walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week to represent beauty brand L’Oréal. Ahead of her show, Aishwarya was spotted mingling with international talents backstage and during her prep, with the glimpses now creating a buzz across social media.

Aishwarya also met with Simone backstage, with the Bridgerton star capturing the moment in a selfie. The behind-the-scenes picture shows the two celebrities posing gracefully in matching black outfits as they got ready in their vanity space. Simone shared the picture on her Instagram Stories.

Fans quickly flooded social media as they couldn't keep calm, witnessing the duo together.

Social media users were overwhelmed with excitement at seeing the duo together, and expressed their joy through posts. One wrote, “Simone Ashley and Aishwarya Rai bestie era”, with one sharing, “omg look at them!! soft smiles, laced hands, heart stopping energy wrapped in couture." Another comment read, "Simone Ashley and Aishwarya Rai Ohh Rebecca you are so lucky."

“Simone Ashley and Aishwarya Rai in one picture?? I love both of them, so this is such a treat,” one shared.

Other snippets capture Aishwarya posing with global stars including Ariana Greenblatt, Gillian Anderson, and Eva Longoria during rehearsals.

Aishwarya Rai in Paris

At the Paris Fashion Week, Aishwarya walked the ramp in a custom made Manish Malhotra sherwani with intricate work, diamond studded brooches and 10-inch long diamond studded cuffs.

According to Manish, the look reimagines the Indian sherwani through an androgynous couture lens. “The custom made sherwani becomes a canvas where structure meets softness: tailoring that asserts power yet carries modern sensuality. The 10-inch diamond-embroidered cuffs transform the sleeve into a statement of modern regalia—part armor, part adornment. They extend the gesture of “wearing your heart on your sleeve,” amplifying both strength and vulnerability in equal measure,” Manish wrote on Instagram.

He added that the “layered diamond scallops cascade in the back is like an extravagant necklace, recalling the opulence of a nau lakha haar”.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s recent work

Aishwarya was last seen in the movie Ponniyin Selvan II. Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the epic historical action-drama film was released in theatres in 2023. The film, which also featured Ravi Mohan (as the title character), Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R. Parthiban among others, was a massive success at the box office, collecting ₹344.63 crore worldwide. The actor has yet to announce her next project.