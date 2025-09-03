Bridgerton meets ‘sakht launda’: Simone Ashley spotted alongside Zakir Khan, kisses mystery man at US Open 2025

The front row of the US Open this year had an unexpected South Asian star power moment. Comedian Zakir Khan, actor Simone Ashley, and Kal Penn all found themselves in the spotlight on September 1, as the cameras zoomed in on the trio enjoying the match. Simone Ashley spotted courtside with comedian Zakir Khan, Kal Penn

For fans of Bridgerton, Simone Ashley’s presence at the tournament already had heads turning. But it wasn’t just her chic courtside look that made news — ‘Kate Sharma’ Ashley was also seen cosying up with a mystery man, leaving fans speculating about her dating life once again.

Simone Ashley's ‘beau’ status

Just a few weeks ago, Simone had been spotted strolling through New York City with actor Joshua Jackson. Now, the 30-year-old actor star seems to have sparked fresh romance rumours after being photographed sharing a quick kiss in the stands. The man has been identified by Just Jared as 44-year-old restaurateur Tim Sykes.

Simone Ashley with Tim Sykes

Sykes, who reportedly owns Ruby’s Cafe and Dudley’s, is a well-known figure in New York’s dining scene. He is also part of the Wish You Were Hear Group, which runs restaurants across NYC, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. His Instagram remains private, but one detail stood out, Simone follows him. As for what’s brewing between the two, that’s still TBD, but the kiss spoke louder than words.

Zakir Khan commands attention

Yet Simone wasn’t the only one commanding attention. Sitting beside her was comedian Zakir Khan, who’s had quite the whirlwind U.S. tour. Dressed in an all-black outfit, he caught the eye of fans who were quick to flood social media with photos of the sighting. One comment summed it up simply: “Sakt launda bhi sharma gaya,” referring to his proximity to the kissing couple.

Kal Penn and Zakir Khan at the US Open 2025

Khan has been in the U.S. for a career-defining moment. Just weeks earlier, he became the first Indian comedian to perform a Hindi-language show at the iconic Madison Square Garden. Sharing the milestone with fans on Instagram, Zakir called it a “big day,” reflecting on how overwhelming it felt to perform for “6,000 people with Hindi comedy.” Ahead of his historic set, his face even lit up billboards in Times Square — a testament to how far desi comedy has travelled.

And then, there was Kal Penn

Adding to the desi star power in the stands was actor Kal Penn, known globally for his roles in House MD and How I Met Your Mother. Together, the three made for a striking snapshot of South Asian talent at one of the world’s biggest sporting stages.

Kal Penn and Zakir Khan at the US Open 2025

Between Ashley’s potential new romance, Zakir Khan’s career milestones, and Kal Penn’s ever-present charm, the US Open became more than just a tennis match; it was a reminder of how South Asian representation is rewriting the front row.