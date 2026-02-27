Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares the benefits and health risks of carnivore diet: ‘It's extreme’

From steak-only plates to butter-laced coffee, the carnivore diet has surged in popularity across social media in recent years, often promoted as a fast-track route to weight loss and metabolic reset. But what exactly is it? The carnivore diet is an extremely restrictive eating pattern that eliminates all plant-based foods, focusing solely on animal products such as meat, fish, seafood, eggs and certain dairy items like butter. Read more to find out the risks associated with the carnivore diet! (Unsplash)

Also Read | Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares the most dangerous kind of body fat: ‘Functions as an endocrine organ…’

While supporters claim benefits ranging from rapid fat loss to improved blood sugar control, many health experts consider it a fad diet and question its long-term sustainability and safety. So, are there genuine advantages - and what could be the risks over time? We take a closer look at what the science says, with insights from a heart surgeon.

Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with 25 years of experience, has outlined both the potential health benefits and the possible long-term drawbacks of adopting a carnivore diet. In an Instagram video shared on February 26, the heart surgeon offers a balanced perspective on the eating pattern, grounded in cardiovascular science.