Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares the benefits and health risks of carnivore diet: ‘It's extreme’
The meat-only diet is gaining a lot of traction on social media, but is it safe in the long run? Dr London lists the various pros and cons of following it.
From steak-only plates to butter-laced coffee, the carnivore diet has surged in popularity across social media in recent years, often promoted as a fast-track route to weight loss and metabolic reset. But what exactly is it? The carnivore diet is an extremely restrictive eating pattern that eliminates all plant-based foods, focusing solely on animal products such as meat, fish, seafood, eggs and certain dairy items like butter.
While supporters claim benefits ranging from rapid fat loss to improved blood sugar control, many health experts consider it a fad diet and question its long-term sustainability and safety. So, are there genuine advantages - and what could be the risks over time? We take a closer look at what the science says, with insights from a heart surgeon.
Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with 25 years of experience, has outlined both the potential health benefits and the possible long-term drawbacks of adopting a carnivore diet. In an Instagram video shared on February 26, the heart surgeon offers a balanced perspective on the eating pattern, grounded in cardiovascular science.
Pros and cons of carnivore diet
Pros
Dr London outlines the following potential benefits of adopting a carnivore diet:
- Protein goals: The heart surgeon points out that one of the most immediate advantages is that you are virtually guaranteed to meet your daily protein requirements.
- Blood sugar and triglyceride balance: Cutting out sugars and refined flours can play a significant role in stabilising blood sugar levels and lowering triglycerides, supporting better metabolic health overall.
- Weight loss: According to Dr London, the carnivore diet can be particularly effective for short-term weight loss, largely because its high protein content promotes satiety, helping you feel fuller for longer and naturally reduce overall calorie intake.
- Elimination diet: It can also function as a form of elimination diet, since you are narrowing your intake to a single food group.
Cons
Dr London also cautions that, despite its potential upsides, the carnivore diet comes with several possible drawbacks. The following are the key disadvantages he highlights:
- No fibre: The heart surgeon stresses that fibre is fundamental to overall physiology, playing a crucial role in digestion, metabolic health and the proper functioning of the gut microbiome. However, the carnivore diet provides virtually no fibre at all, making it risky in the long run.
- Vitamin and mineral deficiency: Dr London warns that following the carnivore diet for an extended period may increase the risk of vitamin and mineral deficiencies, as many essential micronutrients are predominantly sourced from plant-based foods.
- Excess saturated fats: Meat, especially red and processed varieties, contains a lot of saturated fats. Meat - particularly red and processed varieties - is high in saturated fat. While the body does require some saturated fat, the cardiologist cautions that a heavy reliance on these foods can drive up LDL cholesterol and ApoB levels, both of which are recognised risk factors for cardiovascular disease when elevated over time.
Final verdict
Dr London ultimately describes the carnivore diet as an extreme approach to eating. In his view, it is unlikely to be sustainable or durable for most people over the long term. That said, he acknowledges that if it suits you, your overall health markers remain within a normal range and you are maintaining a healthy weight, the key is to be fully informed. He advises understanding the potential risks and monitoring your labs closely before committing to the carnivore path.
He emphasises, “So, how do I feel as a heart surgeon? Well, it's extreme. I don't think it's sustainable and durable for many people. Now, that said, if you feel good, you're at a healthy weight, and all your labs are in check, and it works for you, just understand the risks before you head down the carnivore road.”
