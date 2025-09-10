This Nepali-style prawn choila will make you ditch boring seafood recipes; here's how to make it

Choila is all about contrasts: the smoky char of grilled protein balanced with the zing of mustard oil, the bite of garlic, the heat of dalle khursani (Nepal’s famed round chilli), and the freshness of coriander. With prawns, the dish takes on a delicate, almost buttery quality while still carrying all the punch of the traditional version. This recipe is from Rinchen Wangdi Bhutia from @vlogginkitchen.

When the rains hit and the air cools down, nothing feels better than a plate of warm, spicy food that instantly wakes up your senses. Nepal has its own answer to this craving: choila. Traditionally, choila is a smoky, fiery dish that’s an essential part of Newari cuisine. It’s not just food — it’s a celebration dish, often served with beaten rice and local brews. But if you’re not in the mood for heavy meat, here’s a lighter, equally flavorful spin: prawn choila.

To make it, you’ll need: 15–20 small prawns, 1 tsp turmeric, 1 tsp red chili powder, 1–2 tsp mustard oil, 1 bulb garlic, 1 large tomato, a few dalle khursani with oil, 1 tsp coriander seeds, 1 tsp jeera, a few black peppercorns, some coriander stalks, and 1–2 tsp extra mustard oil for finishing.

Here's how to make it: Start by cleaning and marinating the prawns with turmeric, chilli powder, salt, and mustard oil. Skewer and grill them gently — either directly over an open flame or in a pan — until cooked and lightly charred. Roast the garlic and tomato alongside for added depth. In a mortar and pestle, pound together the fiery dalle khursani, roasted garlic, and tomato. Dry-roast the cumin, coriander seeds, and peppercorns, then grind them into a fragrant spice mix. Fold everything together with the prawns, adding fresh coriander and a final drizzle of hot mustard oil on top.

The result? A dish that’s smoky, tangy, spicy, and deeply comforting. Pair it with fluffy white rice, or serve it with beaten rice and a cold beer. Either way, Nepalese prawn choila is proof that simple ingredients, when treated with fire and spice, can create something unforgettable.