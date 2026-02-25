Cardiologist shares 6 seemingly ‘healthy’ foods that could quietly hurt your heart: Bananas, spinach and more
No food is inherently good or bad, but how your body reacts to them depends on your health status and prescribed medications, highlights Dr Yaranov.
When it comes to heart health, we are often told to load up on “healthy” foods - more fruit, more greens, fewer processed options. But nutrition is rarely one-size-fits-all. A food that is beneficial for one person may not suit another, especially when underlying health conditions, lab values and prescription medications come into play. The way your body processes salt, potassium and other nutrients can vary significantly depending on your cardiac and kidney function. That is why heart health is deeply personal - and why even seemingly wholesome foods may need a second look in certain circumstances.
Also Read | Cardiologist says ‘total cholesterol is not the number that matters’; shares 6 markers that predict heart disease risk
Dr Dmitry Yaranov, a cardiologist and heart-transplant specialist with expertise in advanced heart failure and mechanical circulatory support, has outlined six seemingly “healthy” foods that may quietly harm your heart, particularly for those with underlying cardiac conditions or on specific medications. In an Instagram video shared on February 25, the cardiologist explains, “It’s not that these foods are bad. It’s that your heart, kidneys, and medications change how your body handles salt, potassium, and metabolism.”
1. Bananas
According to Dr Yaranov, bananas are naturally high in potassium, which is generally beneficial for heart and muscle function. However, if your kidneys are not functioning optimally or you are taking certain heart failure medications, your body may struggle to regulate potassium levels effectively. He explains, “High potassium. If your kidneys are struggling or you’re on spironolactone or ARNI, potassium can build up too high.”
2. Grapefruit
Grapefruits may be healthy, but they can alter how your liver breaks down certain medications, particularly after a transplant. If not carefully regulated, this interaction can cause drug levels in the body to rise well beyond safe limits. Dr Yaranov highlights, “Grapefruit changes how your liver breaks down medications. Especially dangerous after transplant. It can push drug levels way past safe.”
3. Spinach
Like bananas, spinach is also high in potassium, which can interfere with the consistency of blood thinners. While it is widely regarded as a healthy, nutrient-dense food, it should be consumed in moderation rather than in excessive amounts, especially for those on certain medications. The cardiologist points out, “Also high potassium and it affects warfarin consistency. Healthy, but needs consistency, not ‘as much as possible’.”
4. Soy sauce
Dr Yaranov highlights that soy sauce is largely composed of sodium, which can significantly increase fluid retention - in some cases by up to two pounds. He explains, “This is pure sodium. One sushi night can mean two pounds of fluid retention and shortness of breath tomorrow.”
5. Liquorice
Often hidden in herbal teas and certain supplements, liquorice can quietly raise blood pressure and lower potassium levels, making it a potentially risky ingredient if consumed regularly or in large amounts. The cardiologist emphasises, “Real black liquorice raises blood pressure and lowers potassium. It hides in teas and supplements.”
6. Red wine
Dr Yaranov highlights that alcohol, even red wine, is directly toxic to the heart and, in some cases, may be the very reason the heart became weakened in the first place. He states, “Alcohol is a direct cardiac toxin. For some, it’s the reason the heart got weak in the first place.”
Ultimately, the cardiologist emphasises that no food is inherently good or bad - how your body responds to it depends on your individual health status, laboratory results and any prescription medications you are taking. He concludes, “Food isn’t good or bad. Food interacts with your labs, your meds, your heart. Know your body. Know your numbers. Stay ahead of this.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.