Cardiologist with 30 years of experience warns 'very high potassium could kill you': Check if you are in danger

While most health advice encourages us to eat more minerals, one heart specialist is issuing a stark warning: for certain people, too much of a good thing can be fatal. In a February 14 Instagram post, Dr Evan Levine, a US-based cardiologist with over 30 years of experience, identified hyperkalemia (excessive potassium) as one of the most critical topics he discusses with his patients. Also read | Warning signs and symptoms of dangerously low potassium levels Dr Evan Levine, a US-based cardiologist, warns that foods such as beets, avocados, spinach, sweet potatoes, and salt substitutes can raise potassium levels. (Freepik)

According to Dr Levine, when potassium levels spike, they don't just cause discomfort — they can literally 'shut off' the heart’s electrical system. He titled his post, 'Potassium: too much in your blood could kill you', and wrote in his caption, "Very high potassium can stop the heart. Who's at risk?"

The 'perfect storm' for cardiac arrest Potassium is essential for muscle function, but the body relies on a delicate balance. Dr Levine warned that three specific factors often combine to create a life-threatening buildup:

⦿ Kidney disease: As kidney function declines, the body loses its primary filter for excess potassium.

⦿ Common medications: Life-saving drugs for blood pressure and heart failure — specifically ACE inhibitors, ARBs, and spironolactone — instruct the body to retain potassium.

⦿ The age factor: In elderly patients, the combination of ageing kidneys and these medications can lead to a "perfect storm" of toxicity.

Dr Levine shared, “A patient can come in weak and lightheaded, only to find their potassium is 6 or higher. At these levels, the heart rate slows down significantly, which can lead to sudden collapse or death.”