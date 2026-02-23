After donating liver to father, murder accused seeks bail, Panchkula court says no

The court of the additional sessions judge in Panchkula has rejected the fifth bail application of a 40-year-old man accused of murdering his wife. Dutt is facing trial for allegedly stabbing his wife in the chest on the night of February 9, 2024. (HT File)

The accused, Abhishek Dutt, a resident of Kalka, had approached the court for bail again, citing need of regular medical care after donating 50% of his liver to his father during interim bail.

Dutt is facing trial for allegedly stabbing his wife in the chest on the night of February 9, 2024. The Kalka police had booked him under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. He is currently lodged in Central Jail, Ambala.

During the hearing, the defence counsel argued that charges were framed in November 2024 and that only four out of 27 prosecution witnesses had been examined so far.

The counsel submitted that the accused had donated a substantial portion of his liver to his father after obtaining due permission while on interim bail. It was further argued that he had not been receiving proper medical treatment in custody and was recently admitted to PGIMER for treatment.

After his discharge, doctors advised regular follow-ups. However, he could not be taken to the hospital on three occasions due to the non-availability of security guards in the police lines.

The defence also informed the court that the complainant, the father of the deceased, had since passed away, and that the complainant’s wife had not been appearing despite the issuance of summons and bailable warrants.

Opposing the bail plea, the prosecution contended that the accused committed a serious offence by stabbing his wife to death. It also submitted that he was involved in an accident case registered at the Kalka police station in June 2022. The prosecution argued that if released on bail, he may commit similar offences.

After considering the report of the jail authorities stating that the accused had been receiving proper medical treatment in custody, and taking into account the nature and gravity of the allegations, the stage of the trial, and the possibility of influencing witnesses or evading the process of law, the court held that the accused was not entitled to the concession of regular bail at this stage.