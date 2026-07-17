Why this salicylic acid face wash is sparking conversations online

One government skincare product has unexpectedly become the internet’s newest obsession, with a wave of viral social media posts flooding online platforms. One government skincare product has unexpectedly become the internet’s newest obsession,

The product gaining traction is a Salicylic Acid Face Wash—available in 1% and 2% formulations—launched under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP). The PMBJP is a Government of India initiative implemented by the Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.

This is not the only product part of the initiative; the skincare line includes other skincare products like isotretinoin capsules as well as protein powders. You can get it by visiting the official portal at janaushadhi.gov.in and using the “Locate Kendra” page to look up stores by your state, district, or PIN code.