Did ICE agents perform CPR on Alex Pretti? Pediatrician who witnessed shooting makes shocking claims, ‘I was stunned…’

A Minneapolis pediatrician, who claimed to have witnessed the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti from the window of an apartment, criticized federal officers at the scene for not checking the man’s pulse or beginning to perform CPR, according to a new filing in a lawsuit against the Trump administration brought by protesters in December, CNN reported. The 37-year-old nurse was fatally shot by a federal agent – the second person to be killed by a federal agent this month, after Renee Nicole Good. People mourn in the area where 37-year-old Alex Pretti was shot dead by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent earlier in the day in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 24, 2026. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (AFP)

“Checking for a pulse and administering CPR is standard practice. Instead of doing either of those things, the (federal immigration) agents appeared to be counting his bullet wounds,” a 29-year-old Minneapolis resident, who claimed to be a licensed pediatrician, said in a sworn declaration filed Saturday, January 24.

The pediatrician said the shooting “stunned” them.

“Initially, I was stunned. From what I could see from my apartment, there was absolutely no need for any violence, let alone lethal force by multiple officers,” they said.

The pediatrician said they hurried to the scene and told federal agents to let them assess Pretti. While agents initially asked to see their physician’s license, they were eventually allowed to assess Pretti.

The pediatrician said that Pretti was surrounded by multiple federal agents with “at least three bullet wounds in his back.” They added that they were confused to see the man lying on his side because “that is not standard practice” for a person who has been shot.

The pediatrician recalled that when Pretti was turned onto his back, there was a gunshot wound to his chest and another to his neck. They found no pulse, and began CPR immediately, until the arrival of emergency services.

“I do not feel safe in my city,” the pediatrician added, according to the filing. “In less than one month, ICE agents have shot and killed two people for protesting and observing their actions. I worry that I or someone I love will be shot and killed for voicing their displeasure and being in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Alex Pretti shooting – what did the DHS say? The Department of Homeland Security said that a federal officer shot a man dead in Minneapolis at 9:05 local time (15:05 GMT) on Saturday, January 24. DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said Border Patrol officers were carrying out a "targeted operation" on an "illegal alien wanted for violent assault" when an individual approached them with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

"The officers attempted to disarm the suspect but the armed suspect violently resisted," McLaughlin said. "Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots. Medics on scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject but was pronounced dead at the scene."

Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino later said at a news conference that the agent had "fired defensive shots.”