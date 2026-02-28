Is your daily walk really burning fat? Fitness coach reveals what fat-loss walk should feel like: ‘Talk but not sing…’

According to fitness coach Bobby in his February 25 post, many people overlook pace and intensity, two key factors that could be the missing pieces of the puzzle when it comes to actually losing fat while walking.

Just because walking is recommended by experts time and again, and is often called the golden baseline activity to keep you active, it does not mean you will automatically burn calories by simply putting one foot in front of the other. ALSO READ: Cardiologist reveals the power of walking, saying, ‘I prescribe this more often than pills…’

You are walking every day, one of the basic health activities to keep you active and moving, away from a sedentary lifestyle . Hitting your target step count is surely a fitness goal that many consider a top priority. But the question is, are you really losing any weight while walking?

Why walking alone may not burn fat The coach revealed that just walking is not enough, and everything actually comes down to the pace.

“A lot of people walk every day, but they don't see fat loss because their pace is too slow to elevate their heart rate. And to burn fat efficiently, you need to be in zone 2, that's the fat access zone,” he elaborated. "If your walk feels like a casual stroll, your heart rate stays too low, and you never tap into your stored fat for energy.



What does this mean? Zone 2 is where the stored fat is, and to unlock that, your heart rate needs to be at a certain level, which does not happen when you are casually strolling. Your walking pace needs to be more purposeful. This is an important insight, as many walkers underestimate the role of intensity, prioritising the step count more. When you are feeling slightly breathy and warm, it means you are in the fat-burning zone.

What a fat loss walk should feel like Looking for signs that can help you tell the difference between a fat loss walk and a regular stroll? “You can talk but not sing.”The fitness coach reveals that you should be able to talk but not sing, and when you feel slightly breathy and warm, it means you are in the fat-burning zone. The distinction between talking and singing is important.

Recommended pace “For the average person, that's about 2.8 to 3.8 miles an hour. But your heart rate is the real guide; walk just a little bit faster than your normal pace, enough that you feel that slight challenge," Bobby suggested. This means that if you are sticking to a casual, comfortable speed, you are likely not pushing your body into the fat-burning zone. Challenge yourself while walking. 10,000 step-count won't matter if it feels like a stroll in the park!

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.