Longevity expert shares diet and exercise hacks to age well: ‘Eat rainbow…’

Ever heard of the saying,' ageing fine as wine'? Often, ageing gets reduced to clinging to youth or chasing a few idealised markers of it. Basically, cherry-picking the aesthetic aspect of ageing only. Whether it is trying to erase crow's feet or fine lines while proudly sporting a head full of grey, ageing somehow becomes conditional in the mainstream narrative. If ageing strays from the idealised version, then it becomes ‘ageing like milk.’ Including a rainbow of foods on your plate help to age better. (Unsplash)

But the real ageing is not about how you look, with the hidden terms and conditions one may attach to it, such as no puffy face, no sagging, and only cool salt pepper hair, which looks aesthetic on Instagram. But true ageing is far from a beauty checklist.

Conventionally, as one ages, mobility also goes down. They are less independent, and they rely on caregivers for basic functions, like moving around or dressing themselves. But certain habits ensure you stay agile and remain independent. Ageing is more about maintaining strength, rather than keeping up appearances.

There are some lifestyle habits which enable you to age better. To understand better, HT Lifestyle reached out to longevity expert Dr Mike Roizen, chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic. He revealed that the habits one follows in their lifetime determine how they age. The lifestyle choices include diet, exercise and other wellness-related everyday habits.

Diet

Make sure your diet is 'rainbow.'(Picture credit: Made with Gemini AI)

First up, Dr Roizen advised having a rainbow diet, meaning including as many vegetables and a diet of varying colours, because, as per him, it offers its ‘own kind of protection.’

What is the goal of making your plate a ‘rainbow’? As per the longevity expert, with this technique, you can get the most nutrients. “Eat the rainbow to age well. When your plate looks like a palette of colours, you are not just making it pretty, you are giving your body the full spectrum of nutrients it needs to stay young for longer,” he said.

Here's his recommendation on which foods you can add to your diet from different colours, and he also shared the nutritional value for each:

Red: Foods like tomatoes, strawberries and watermelon are rich in natural compounds that support heart health and reduce inflammation. Orange and yellow: Carrots, pumpkins, sweet potatoes and mangoes are great for your eyes, skin and immunity. Green: Spinach, broccoli, kale, and beans help detoxify the body and strengthen your cells. Blue and purple: Blueberries, blackberries, aubergine and plums are full of antioxidants that protect the brain and slow down ageing. White and brown: Mushrooms, garlic and onions boost immunity and support heart health.



5 exercises that help to age well

Next up, the expert firmly insisted on staying active. A sedentary lifestyle accelerates ageing and dips mobility and strength, while increasing risks of many lifestyle diseases. The key to healthy ageing is to stay in regular movement.

Here are 5 exercises Dr Roizen shared which showcase a well-rounded and holistic fitness routine:

Walking: A 30-minute brisk walk each day is one of the simplest and most effective ways to keep your heart and brain young. Strength training: Light weights or even your own body weight help preserve muscle and bone strength as you age. Balance training: Small things like standing on one foot or practising tai chi build stability and prevent falls later in life. Yoga: Keeps your joints flexible, your body light, and movement easy as the years go on. Core exercises with deep breathing: Improve posture, boost oxygen flow, and keep both your body and mind energised.





4 healthy habits

Finally, Dr Roizen touched upon everyday lifestyle choices that play a critical role in shaping your health, and over time, how body and mind function. Long-term health depends on essential factors like better sleep, stress management, socialising, and monitoring health parameters to detect any health issue before it worsens.

Here are the four tips the expert suggested:

Prioritise sleep: Seven to eight hours of deep, uninterrupted rest is when your body does its real repair work. Manage stress: Try gratitude, mindfulness, or even just a few slow breaths, it truly slows ageing from within. Stay connected: Keep nurturing friendships and family bonds; human connection is one of the strongest medicines for longevity. Know your numbers: Track your blood pressure, sugar levels, and waist size, prevention and awareness keep you in control.



Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.