The brain ages, sometimes faster than actual age, weakening the major cognitive functions like memory, attention and problem solving, much sooner. But this dreaded early cognitive decline can be slowed with the help of choosing the right diet that protects your brain cells from early ageing and mitigating inflammation chances too. The Mediterranean diet, celebrated for its heart-healthy benefits in adults, is now proving to be a game-changer for kids too.

A study published in the Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers found that the 'green-Mediterranean’ diet helps to protect the brain by reducing certain protein markers associated with cognitive decline. The study is conducted by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the University of Leipzig.

How the diet affects the brain

Green tea, when paired with a Mediterranean diet, has great benefits for brain, reducing the protein markers for cognitive decline.

Across the span of 18 months, 300 participants were included in the experiment on how diet influences brain ageing. The participants were divided into three groups, based on the diet given to them: a standard healthy diet, a traditional Mediterranean diet with reduced carbs and more vegetables, or the green-Mediterranean diet, which added green tea and Mankai to the Mediterranean plan.

Then the researchers examined protein levels in the blood of the participants. Cognitive decline is linked to certain proteins, which can make the brain appear biologically older than a person’s actual age due to protein buildup. The scientists found that participants who followed the green-Mediterranean diet had lower levels of these problematic protein markers. This effect is believed to be due to anti-inflammatory compounds, particularly from green tea and Mankai, which had a protective impact on the brain. For the uninformed, Mankai is a type of aquatic plant, duckweed's edible variant.

Why is it important?

It takes the benefits of the Mediterranean diet a step further. Usually, the Mediterranean diet is hailed, already known for its many positive effects on weight and heart health, but this new version not only proves its strength in supporting brain ageing, it also suggests potential tweaks that make it even more effective and brain-protective in the long run. The addition of anti-inflammatory compounds from green tea and Mankai appears to enhance its protective effects on the brain, helping slow cognitive decline and keep mental sharpness intact.

