Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal tweets 'gravity shortens lifespan', says it could be the invisible force behind ageing

Deepinder Goyal has sparked a conversation about the potential link between gravity and ageing. In a series of tweets on November 15, the founder and CEO of Zomato, as well as the founder of Eternal, highlighted what he suggests is the most critical and often ignored health factor affecting ageing: the plumbing system to your brain. Also read | Deepinder Goyal links ageing to gravity, internet says ‘hanging upside down’ might be the fix Deepinder Goyal's hypothesis suggests that gravity's constant pull on our bodies, particularly our brains, may be contributing to the ageing process.

He spoke about the theory, known as the Gravity Ageing Hypothesis, which suggests that the constant pull of gravity on our bodies, particularly the brain, may contribute to the ageing process. He tweeted: “Newton gave us a word for it. Einstein said it bends spacetime. I am saying gravity shortens lifespan.”

What's the science behind this theory?

Deepinder, whose venture, Continue Research focuses on human longevity, ageing research and health tracking technologies, shared that the hypothesis is based on the idea that our upright posture reduces blood flow to the brain, potentially leading to a decline in cognitive function and overall health.

The core of the Gravity Aging Hypothesis he spoke about is simple: because humans spend the majority of their lives in an upright posture, the constant, lifelong force of gravity subtly works against our cardiovascular system, leading to a slow, chronic decline in blood flow to the brain. This concept shifts the focus from 'body-first' ageing (like joint wear-and-tear) to 'brain-first, gravity-driven' ageing.

Deepinder said in a tweet: “I am not saying 'gravity exists' or 'blood flow matters'. Everyone knows that. The new part is connecting these 3 known facts: 1. Upright posture reduces blood flow to the brain by small amounts, compounding every day for decades. 2. Neurons in the hypothalamus and brainstem are highly metabolic and depend on tiny perforating blood vessels, which makes them very sensitive to even small drops in blood flow. 3. These regions control aging itself: Hormones, inflammation, metabolism, autonomic balance, repair.”

He added, “Nobody has put these 3 pieces together into a single, testable mechanism for ageing. A big part of human ageing might be brain-first and gravity-driven, and not body-first (like we’ve always believed). That’s the breakthrough. The more time we spent asking scientists to poke holes in this, the more I began to feel like we were tracing the outline of something hidden in plain sight. Clues kept appearing. Scattered across biology, physics, medicine, and even evolution. The list runs long.”

It's still a hypothesis and requires further research

So, should you start hanging upside down for 10 minutes a day? Maybe not right away, and certainly not without talking to your doctor, especially if you have high blood pressure, glaucoma, or a history of stroke – the immediate health risks associated with a sudden, drastic pressure change in the head are real.

However, the Gravity Ageing Hypothesis has done something powerful: it has made brain flow a conversation piece. While Deepinder's theory is intriguing, it's essential to note that it's still a hypothesis and requires further research to be confirmed.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.