Deepinder Goyal links ageing to gravity, internet says ‘hanging upside down’ might be the fix

Eternal founder Deepinder Goyal shared a thought provoking series of posts on X, presenting what he described as a scientific yet unconventional hypothesis linking gravity to human ageing. Deepinder Goyal sparked debate after he claimed gravity might accelerate ageing.

A personal note on science and curiosity

Taking to X, Goyal wrote, “I’m not sharing this as the CEO of Eternal, but as a fellow human, curious enough to follow a strange thread. A thread I can’t keep with myself any longer. It’s open source, backed by science, and shared with you as part of our common quest for scientific progress on human longevity. Newton gave us a word for it. Einstein said it bends spacetime. I am saying gravity shortens lifespan.”

Connecting posture, blood flow, and ageing

In a follow up post, Goyal elaborated, "I am not saying gravity exists or blood flow matters. Everyone knows that. The new part is connecting these 3 known facts: 1. Upright posture reduces blood flow to the brain by small amounts, compounding every day for decades. 2. Neurons in the hypothalamus and brainstem are highly metabolic and depend on tiny perforating blood vessels, which makes them very sensitive to even small drops in blood flow. 3. These regions control aging itself: Hormones, inflammation, metabolism, autonomic balance, repair. Nobody has put these 3 pieces together into a single, testable mechanism for aging."

He added that extended scrutiny from scientists only strengthened his belief that the theory tapped into something hidden in plain sight across biology, physics and evolution.

Countering gravity without escaping it

Continuing his argument, Goyal wrote, "So what can we do about this? We don’t have to escape gravity to counteract the negative effects it has on us. It’s necessary for us to live. Like astronauts, our health would deteriorate in less than one G. We just have to learn how to live longer and better at one G."

He said the key lies in paying more attention to Brain Flow, describing it as a significant yet overlooked biomarker of ageing.

Inversions and a potential solution

Goyal highlighted the benefits of inversion practices, saying, "Inversions are already popular for lymphatic fluid drainage. We found that inversions are also the most effective way to counteract the negative effects of gravity on our brains. Our biggest finding is that six weeks of using inversion tables for more than ten minutes every day led to a baseline increase of seven percent in our daily average Brain Flow. This possibly nullifies ten years of loss of Brain Flow with age."

He added that passive inversions yielded even greater improvements compared to active inversions such as headstands, while noting a disclaimer advising readers to consult medical experts.

Scientists react and the need for empirical proof

In another post, Goyal wrote, "Eminent scientists from around the world have shown their support for the Gravity Aging Hypothesis. Some of them even said that it could be groundbreaking for human longevity. But that’s not enough. It’s time for empirical proof. I believe this theory deserves rigorous scientific scrutiny."

He stated that Continue Research is collaborating with scientists to test and challenge the hypothesis, emphasising that the goal is not to claim gravity as the sole driver of ageing but as a potentially fundamental factor.

Internet reacts

The thread crossed four million views on X, attracting a wide range of reactions as users expressed surprise, amusement, and curiosity at the bold proposition.

About Deepinder Goyal

Deepinder Goyal co-founded the food delivery service Zomato in 2008. According to Forbes, his current net worth is $1.8 billion.